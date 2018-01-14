Evening News Headlines January 14, 2018

News Highlights

Kitui West showdown looms

Wiper party nomination for the Kitui West Parliamentary seat will be held on Tuesday, January 16th with the promise of a great showdown. The two top aspirants, Maluki Kitili and Edith Nyenze both have a strong following. The former hails from the renowned Mwendwa family while the latter is the widow of the late area MP, Francis Nyenze.

One dead in Kiambu shooting

Kiambu Deputy Governor’s bodyguard was attacked at his home in Kabete in an incident that left his father dead. John Mungai was accosted by armed robbers who were after his gun. His father and wife intervened after hearing the commotion and it is then that they were all shot with the elderly man succumbing to his injuries.

Migori prison escapee dies

A prisoner who had escaped from the Migori GK prison yesterday has died of unknown causes. He was together with two other inmates during the breakout where he was arrested 30 minutes later together with one inmate while the other managed to escape. The deceased was taken ill and rushed to the Migori level four hospital where he died. Police are yet to reveal his identity.

Business Highlights

Kenya Railways implored to lower cargo charges

Shipping and logistics stakeholders have implored Kenya Railways to reduce charges on SGR freight trains to attract importers. The logistics sector maintains that lowering rates will attract importers who have contracts with optional transporters. Kenya Railways charges between sh15000 and sh20000 depending on the distance.

Centum to invest in sh25 billion railway

Centum Ltd has been lined up to lead in steering of the revamping of the Nairobi-Nanyuki Railwayline. The investment company has been picked to lead from among other project players including the government, Kenya Railways Corporation and Mt Kenya County governments.

Governors endorse EU conservation project

Three governors have endorsed a sh3. 6 billion EU project to rehabilitate water towers in 11 couties. Elgeyo Marakwet governor Alex Tolgos, Vihiga governor Wilbur Ottichilo and Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago have given greenlight to the six year Water Towers Partnership Program.

Sports highlights

Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker fight announced

Britain’s Anthony Joshua will meet Joseph Parker in a world heavyweight unification fight in Cardiff on 31 March.

Joshua, 28, holds the IBF and WBA belts, while New Zealander Parker is the WBO champion.

Cardiff’s Principality stadium – where Joshua successfully defended his titles against Carlos Takam in October – will host the bout.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn tweeted to confirm the bout, saying: “It’s on!”

He added: “It’s the first time in history two reigning heavyweight champs have fought in Britain.”

Parker’s representative David Higgins arrived in the UK last week to finalise a deal. Talks had previously stalled over how the purse would be split but a compromise was reached last month which will see Parker, 25, earn 30-35%.

Parker is undefeated in his 24 professional fights, with 18 of those wins coming by a knockout.

EurAsia Cup: Europe beat Asia

Europe won eight of Sunday’s 12 singles matches to beat Asia 14-10 and retain the EurAsia trophy in Malaysia.

Thomas Bjorn’s side trailled 6½-5½ going into the final day but asserted their dominance by winning eight of the opening nine singles matches.

Belgium’s Thomas Pieters scored the winning point as he beat South Korea’s Byeong-hun An by one hole.

“I’m delighted the way these 12 came out. They have been fantastic all week,” said Bjorn.

“We had a really good group and we worked.

Australian Open: Roger Federer ‘should not be favourite at 36’

Roger Federer says his age helps take the pressure off as he heads into the Australian Open tipped to win.

The Swiss five-time champion won his first major title for five years with a stunning run in Melbourne last year.

And with rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on their way back from injury, and Briton Andy Murray absent, Federer remains the man to beat.

“I play down my chances just because I don’t think a 36-year-old should be a favourite of a tournament,” he said.

“It should not be the case. That’s why I see things more relaxed at a later stage of my career,” added the world number two, who is looking to win a 20th Grand Slam title.