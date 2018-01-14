Afternoon News Headlines

News Highlights

1 dies in DP Ruto motorcade crash

Deputy President William Ruto’s police escort died yesterday morning in a road crash as the DP’s motorcade was heading to a funeral in Kiambu County. The escort was riding ahead of the PD when the crash occured along Wangari Maathai road.

Alshabaab kill civilian in bus ambush

One person was shot dead yesterday morning by Alshabaab terrorists who ambushed four passenger buses headed to Malindi from Lamu. Two police vehicles escorting the buses were also damaged as fire exchange ensued between police officers and the terrorists. Police officers from the Boni Operation Center were later dispatched to neutralize the situation, guiding the vehicles past the ambush area into safety.

Night travel ban illegal, court says

Nakuru Resident Magistrate Nancy Makau has declared the ban on night travel by PSV vehicles illegal. The court released drivers of 13 vehicles that had been impounded going against the ban, leaving passengers stranded and forced to spend Thursday night at Mwariki Police post. The magistrate ruled that there are no constitutional provisions supporting the ban which restricts PSV operations between 7pm and 6am.

Business Highlights

CA Director General sent on compulsory leave

Communications Authority Director General Francis Wangusi has been sent on compulsory leave pending investigations into malpractice allegations in staff training. The CA board said that there are many human resources issues at the regulator including promotion malpractices all linked to Wangusi.

VW to double local production

German auto maker Volkswagen hopes to double production in the country as well as to introduce a new car model. VW has a car plant in thika whose capacity the automaker plans to extend to 300 VW Polo cars. The new model is likely to be a hatchback.

Silverstone Air spreads wings to Lodwar

Silvestone Air, a low cost carrier, plans to expand operations to Lodwar starting January 19, 2018. Using a Dash8-100 aircraft, the flight will service will originate from wilson Airport charging sh8500.

Sports highlights

Olunga becomes first Kenyan to score La Liga hat-trick

Girona forward Michael Olunga made history on Saturday, becoming the first Kenyan to score a hat-trick in Spain’s La Liga as they beat Las Palmas 6-0.

Olunga came off the bench to score in the 57th, 70th and 79th minutes as he became the first player to record a top-flight treble for Girona in their debut season in La Liga.

It was also the Catalan side’s biggest home win at any level.

Olunga, 23, is on loan at Girona from Chinese club Guizhou Hengfeng.

Girona were ahead at half-time through a Cristhian Stuani penalty when Olunga – who has been used sparingly since joining at the start of the season – was sent on for the second half in place of the Uruguayan.

The Kenya international turned in a Johan Mojica cross to double Girona’s lead, and he was then involved in the build-up to Borja Garcia’s goal.

Defensive errors from Las Palmas allowed Olunga to make it 4-0 before he set up Cristian Portu for the fifth goal.

Olunga was then left with an easy finish to complete his hat-trick 11 minutes from the end.

Kane can ‘break all records‘

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino backed Harry Kane to break more records after he scored twice in a comfortable home victory over Everton to become Spurs’ all-time Premier League goalscorer.

Kane twice netted from close range – converting passes from Son Heung-min and Eric Dier – to take his Premier League tally to 98, one more than Teddy Sheringham scored for the club.

The excellent Son opened the scoring at Wembley by finishing off Serge Aurier’s cross, and the South Korea international later hit a post as the hosts dominated.

Christian Eriksen smashed in a fourth from the edge of the penalty area late on after a fine backheel from Dele Alli.

When the game was goalless, Wayne Rooney thought he had put Everton ahead with a header but he was adjudged offside.

Tottenham, who are now unbeaten in six matches, remain fifth in the Premier League, but are level on points with Liverpool and 18 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Real players feel like they are sinking

Real Madrid defender Marcelo says “we feel like we are sinking” after a 1-0 home defeat by Villarreal left the Spanish champions 16 points behind leaders Barcelona.

Pablo Fornals’ late chip increased the pressure on Zinedine Zidane’s side.

“It is one of the worst situations I’ve experienced here,” said Marcelo, who has been at Real for 11 years.

“We’re trying to play good football, to move the ball around and score goals but it’s not coming off.”

Real are in the final Champions League spot, now only one point above Villarreal – who had never won at the Bernabeu.

They are 10 points behind Atletico Madrid, and eight off Valencia – both of whom won on Saturday.

Marcelo added: “It is how it looks from the outside – we are sad, angry and we feel like we are sinking.”