Evening News Headlines

News Highlights

Mutua urges Uhuru to slay corruption

Maendeleo Chap Chap leader Alfred Mutua has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to be wary of corrupt individuals when constituting his cabinet. Speaking after meeting party leaders, Mutua advised the President to deal decisively with corruption-implicated persons and prioritize victory over corruption as part of his legacy.

Wambora impeachment looms

Embu governor Martin Wambora’s impeachment ghosts are back to haunt him. Former Manyatta MP Emilio Kathuri has filed a case challenging Wambora’s eligibility since he had been impeached before making him unfit to hold office.

In his previous term, Wambora had been impeached twice.

NASA to hold crisis meeting

The National Super Alliance (NASA) has called a summit meeting on Monday, 15 January as the party gears up towards Raila Odinga’s swearing in at the end of the month. Assuring supporters that the plans are still underway, NASA co-principle Moses Wetangula clarified that the meeting was for the purpose of, among others, ironing out issues within the coalition.

Business Highlights

Cytonn to expand Nyeri hospitality industry

Cytonn Investments plans to inject sh6 billion in Nyeri County targeting the hospitality and offices industries. Cytonn senior manager, Regional markets Johnson Denge termed the County as a fast growing per capita region holding real estate development potential. He was speaking when opening Cytonn Mt Kenya regional offices in Nyeri.

Vehicles delayed in Mombasa due to number plates shortage

Thousands of imported vehicles are stuck in depots in Mombasa due to delayed issuance of number plates by NTSA. Delay of the close to 7000 vehicles’ release has led to massive losses by importers who have expressed their disappointment with the government through the Car Importers Association of Kenya.

MPs to regulate supermarkets

The National Assembly is mulling strategies to regulate supermarkets in order to shield suppliers from hefty losses in case of bankruptcy and insolvency. The Parliamentary Trade, Industry and Cooperative Committee is preparing a bill to establish a government depository fund to which supermarkets will pay contingency money payable to suppliers in the event of sudden closure.

Sports highlights

Madoya dominates KPL awards

Little known Michael Madoya stole the show at the Kenya Premier League awards held yesterday at Sankara Hotel. The Zoo Kericho midfielder walked away with the Most valuable player, Midfielder of the year, Fairplayer of the year and Newplayer of the year Awards.

winners:

Most Valuable Player -Michael Madoya

Goalkeeper of the Year – Patrick Matasi

Defender of the Year – George Owino

Midfielder of the Year – Michael Madoya

Golden Boot – Masoud Juma

Fair Player of the Year – Michael Madoya

New Player of the Year– Michael Madoya

Coach of the Year – William Muluya

Team Manager of the Year – Jolawi Obondo

Lifetime Chairman’s Award – Frank Okoth

Fairplay Club of the Year -Sofapaka

Mcllroy downplays heart problem

Rory McIlroy has played down concerns over his health after revealing he has a minor heartbeat irregularity.

McIlroy, 28, says a recent medical had revealed the issue, which he has described as “not that big of a deal”.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, the world number 11 said the abnormality may be linked to a viral infection he contracted 18 months ago.

However, McIlroy says he is now fit and healthy and looking forward to getting his 2018 season under way.

Novak Djokovic hoping injury will ‘behave’ on return

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic will head into next week’s Australian Open uncertain of how his elbow will react to competition after a six-month break.

The Serb, 30, has not played since retiring against Tomas Berdych in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon in July.

Djokovic has not undergone surgery, but the decision to play in Melbourne was left until the eve of the tournament.

“It hasn’t yet been 100% healed but right now it’s at the level where I can compete,” he said.