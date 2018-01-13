Afternoon News Headlines January 13, 2018

News Highlights

Igathe resigns as Nairobi Deputy Governor

Polycarp Igathe has resigned as the deputy to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. Igathe announced his resignation through twitter saying that he has “failed to earn the trust of the governor…” He said he was stepping down to avoid betraying his oath to office and Nairobi residents.

Man commits suicide over school fees

A man in Githurai, Nairobi, has taken his own life after he failed to raise school fees for his form one daughter. John Okombo’s daughter had been admitted to Moi Girls but she did not beat Thursday’s deadline for reporting due to lack of funds. He left behind a suicide note asking his mother to sell his share of family land to send the girl to school.

Passengers stranded as police impound vehicles

Passengers plying the Nakuru-Nairobi highway were left stranded after police took into custody 13 psv vehicles caught going against the NTSA night travel ban. The vehicles which were ferrying passengers past 7 pm were taken to the Mwariki Police Post leaving the passengers stranded at the station inside the vehicles.

Business Highlights

Titanium miner makes hefty exports

Kwale Titanium miner, Firm Base Resources, has exported sh5. 2 billion worth of the mineral in the quater ended December 2017. The hefty export income is attributed to the high value of the product abroad. The government is expected to earn sh130 million in revenue from the export.

Tullow to spend sh17 billion in Turkana

British oil explorer, Tullow, will spend up to sh17. 6 billion developing Turkana oil fields gearing up towards oil export plans. The firm has reopened engagements with the government on timelines for full production now that the election period has ended and is now focused on the Early Oil Pilot Scheme (EOPS).

Communities to earn less from oil

The government has cut the revenue earnings of local communities from oil to 20 percent from 30 percent. Residents of Turkana County will be most affected by the cut. In 2012, Tullow Oil discovered commercially viable oil deposits in the area, prospecting full oil production in 2021.

Sports highlights

Man City skeptic of Sanchez fee

Manchester City are prepared to risk missing out on Alexis Sanchez – possibly to Manchester United – rather than pay Arsenal’s £35m asking price.

Man City prepared to miss out on Arsenal forward over fee

It is also understood Sanchez’s agent wants £5m for his part in the deal, taking the overall tally to £40m – double what City are willing to pay. Sanchez, 29, will leave the Gunners in January if a suitable offer arrives and a replacement is secured.

United boss Jose Mourinho said Sanchez is a “phenomenal player” on Friday.

Northern Ireland manager set for talks over Scotland job

The Scottish FA will hold talks with Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill with a view to him becoming the new Scotland manager.

The 48-year-old has been the SFA’s preferred candidate since Gordon Strachan’s departure in October.

Negotiations have been ongoing between the governing body and O’Neill’s representatives for some time.

But after a compensation package was agreed with the Irish FA, face to face talks are now likely next week.

Phil Neville a candidate for England women head coach role

Former Manchester United and England full-back Phil Neville is a contender to take over as England women’s boss.

Mo Marley has been in temporary charge since Mark Sampson was sacked following evidence of “inappropriate behaviour” in a previous role in September.

But Neville, who has previously coached with Manchester United, Valencia and England Under-21s, would represent a surprise appointment.

England are ranked third in the world, with the 2019 World Cup due in France