Sports highlights January 12, 2017

Athletics weekend takes shape
All is set for Saturday’s Kenya Prisons cross-country championships at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi. Among those expected to grace the event include Africa 10,000m silver medalist Wilfred Kimitei, Africa 10,000m champion Alice Aprot, Africa cross country bronze medalist Charles Yosei, former Africa cross country champion John Mwangangi, and 1,500m silver medalist Silas Kiplagat.
Stoke want Espanyol’s ex-Watford boss to replace Hughes
Stoke City have made Quique Sanchez Flores their preferred choice for the manager’s job – and are waiting for an answer from the Espanyol boss.
The Potters sacked Mark Hughes on Saturday, with the club in the Premier League relegation zone.
A Stoke delegation has met ex-Watford boss Flores, whose side go to Levante in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.
The 52-year-old is under contract with La Liga side Espanyol until 2019, but has a release clause in his deal.
Konta faces USA’s Madison Brengle in Australian Open
British number one Johanna Konta will play American Madison Brengle in the first round of the Australian Open, which gets under way on Monday.
The 26-year-old, seeded ninth, leads the British singles challenge in the absence of Andy Murray, who is recuperating after hip surgery.
Kyle Edmund and Heather Watson are the only other Britons with direct entry into the main draw.
Reigning champion Serena Williams is the other notable absentee following the birth of her first child four months ago, but Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka appear ready to play despite injury worries in the build-up.
