News Headlines

News Highlights

Embu man killed over lost phone

A man was brutally tortured and killed by his cousins in Kathita, Embu County. Samuel Gichovi and his one other cousin were tortured using hot metal bars, before the former succumbed to injuries. One woman has been arrested as police pursue two other suspects.

Court orders Meru vote recount

The high Court in Meru has ordered a recount of voted in some polling stations in Meru County in a petition against the election of Meru Senator Mithika Linturi. The court ordered the recount in all polling stations in Imenti Central and some other parts of the county.

Muturi elected Commonwealth representative

National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi has been elected the East Africa representative in the standing committee of the conference of speakers and presiding officers of the Commonwealth. Muturi, who was elected in Seychelles, will serve a two year term at the 54 member committee.

Business Highlights

US scraps travel warning

President Donald Trump’s administration has scrapped a travel warning to its citizens against visiting Kenya, and instead instituted a travel advisory program. The program is four levelled and urges US citizens to practice increased caution when visiting countries listed in the program, where Kenya is ranked second. The move comes shortly after the launch of direct flights to the US from Kenya through Kenya Airways expected to commence in October.

Kenya in pre Brexit bilateral talks

The government of Kenya has set off informal bilateral talks with Britain in an attempt to protect exports to Europe. Trade PS Chris Kiptoo says Brexit negotiations are likely to affect Kenyan exports to the continent thus the need to establish new trade deals. Britain is expected to pull out of the European Union next year.

Clashes stall SGR construction

Construction of the Standard Gauge Railwayline at the Nairobi-Naivasha phase is going slower than planned due to friction between the contractors and the public. Apart from clashes with local landowners protesting land invasion, the project has also been slowed by workers protesting poor and delayed pay, as well as youth protesting the whole project on the grounds that locals were not benefitting from construction jobs. In the latter protests, one man was shot dead after the protests turned violent.

Sports highlights

Athletics weekend takes shape

All is set for Saturday’s Kenya Prisons cross-country championships at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi. Among those expected to grace the event include Africa 10,000m silver medalist Wilfred Kimitei, Africa 10,000m champion Alice Aprot, Africa cross country bronze medalist Charles Yosei, former Africa cross country champion John Mwangangi, and 1,500m silver medalist Silas Kiplagat.

Stoke want Espanyol’s ex-Watford boss to replace Hughes

Stoke City have made Quique Sanchez Flores their preferred choice for the manager’s job – and are waiting for an answer from the Espanyol boss.

The Potters sacked Mark Hughes on Saturday, with the club in the Premier League relegation zone.

A Stoke delegation has met ex-Watford boss Flores, whose side go to Levante in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

The 52-year-old is under contract with La Liga side Espanyol until 2019, but has a release clause in his deal.

Konta faces USA’s Madison Brengle in Australian Open

British number one Johanna Konta will play American Madison Brengle in the first round of the Australian Open, which gets under way on Monday.

The 26-year-old, seeded ninth, leads the British singles challenge in the absence of Andy Murray, who is recuperating after hip surgery.

Kyle Edmund and Heather Watson are the only other Britons with direct entry into the main draw.

Reigning champion Serena Williams is the other notable absentee following the birth of her first child four months ago, but Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka appear ready to play despite injury worries in the build-up.