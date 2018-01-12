Evening News Headlines

News Highlights

Wajir Governor election nullified

Wajir Governor Abdi Mahamur becomes the first governor to lose his seat after a successful petition citing lack of a degree certificate and electoral irregularities. Jistice Alfred Mabeya also noted that Abdi did not show up to defend himself in court and doubted his six months Masters degree from Kampala International University.

Principals transfers will not be reversed

Acting Cabinet Secretary for Education Fred Matiangi has asserted that no amount of tantrums will lead to the reversal of principals transfers. Speaking at the Kenya School of Government, Matiangi further warned harrassment perpetrators of stern action.

Maendeleo Chap Chap to strategise on 2022 polls

The Maendeleo Chap Chap party is expected to meet tomorrow to strategise on the 2022 polls. The Alfred Mutua led party expects to front Mutua as its presidential candidate against political bigwigs such as Deputy President William Ruto.

Business Highlights

Makueni set for new milk plan

Makueni County is ready for a new milk plan set to be established through the Kikima Dairy Farmers Cooperative Society. The plant is expected to process 300 litres of milk per day and back 6, 600 litres per day. The Sh25 million plant was commissioned by Governor Kivutha Kibwana.

IEBC server firm-linked company in line for currency tender

A firm linked to Ot-Morpho, the French firm providing several IT services to the IEBC during the 2017 elections is among top firms fighting for the lucrative currency printing tender with the Government of Kenya. The firm, Oberthur Fiduciare, is listed alongside DeLaRue, Giesecke & Devrient and Crane AB.

We have exhausted subsidized maize, millers say

The Cereal Millers Association has come to the defense of millers after accusations of hoarding flour prices. The association says maize from the government for subsidized flour has been exhausted right after the end of the subsidy program on December 31. The Millers now say they are buying maize at the commercial rate of Sh3,000 a bag.

Sports highlights

Everton in negotiations to sign Walcott permanently

Everton manager Sam Allardyce says the club is negotiating with Arsenal to sign Theo Walcott on a permanent deal. Allardyce said the 28-year-old forward would be a “fantastic addition”, who would offer “goalscoring threat”. He added: “If it’s possible to be over the line I’d be delighted. It’s not imminent but negotiations are ongoing.” Walcott – a two-time FA Cup winner with Arsenal – has featured 395 times for the club but has played just 47 minutes in the Premier League this season.

Joshua & Joseph Parker close to confirming heavyweight fight

Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight unification fight against Joseph Parker of New Zealand is poised to be confirmed. The Briton, 28, holds the IBF and WBA belts, while Parker, due in London this weekend, is the WBO champion. Reports suggest the fight will take place on 31 March, at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

National Track Championships: Jason Kenny set to compete in 2018 event

Six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny will continue his return to competitive cycling at the British National Track Championships this month. The 29-year-old finished second on Saturday in his first track event since reversing a secret retirement decision after winning three golds at Rio 2016. He will race in the team sprint at the event in Manchester from 26-28 January.