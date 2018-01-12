Afternoon sports highlights – January 12 2017

Sports highlights
Arsenal prepare for Sanchez exit
Forward Alexis Sanchez will leave Arsenal in January if a suitable offer arrives and a replacement is secured. It is understood the Gunners hierarchy have privately accepted for some weeks that Sanchez is likely to depart after three and a half years at the club. However, Arsenal are reluctant to sell without replacing the Chilean and their first choice is Bordeaux’s 20-year-old Brazilian forward Malcom. Manchester City is 29-year-old Sanchez’s most probable destination. Conversations have been held between the clubs but there is as yet no agreement on a fee.
Celtics beat Philadelphia 76ers at London’s O2 Arena
Boston Celtics beat Philadelphia 76ers 114-103 in front a packed O2 Arena on Thursday as part of the NBA’s Global Games series. The eighth regular season NBA game to be held in London was a home match for the 76ers, who led 57-48 at half-time and had won their past four games. But Eastern Conference leaders Boston rallied strongly to extend their own winning run into a seventh match. “It was pretty awesome,” Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving said. “It’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life – the opportunity to come here, play this beautiful game and create some heart on the floor.”
Rio 4x400m relay bronze medallist Kelly Massey retires
Rio Olympic bronze medal winning 400m relay runner Kelly Massey has marked her 33rd birthday – by retiring. Massey raced in the 4x400m heats at the Rio 2016 Games and therefore received a medal after her team-mates went on to finish third in the final in Brazil. She also won 4x400m silver at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi when competing for England..
You might also like
‘Three Lions left with major bridge to repair’
England’s 2-1 loss to Iceland and exit from Euro 2016 will cause longer-term “damage” to the team, Roy Hodgson has admitted. And Football Association chief executive Martin Glenn said it
Horrific atrocities in South Sudan
Rebel and government forces in South Sudan have committed horrific abuses – including burning a lorry-load of people to death and raping and hacking women and children, a leading rights
Kenya, Somalia in Hague battle for Indian Ocean
Kenya has an uphill task of defending up to 100,000 square kilometres of its territorial waters that holds six oil blocks in a case lodged by the Republic of Somalia
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!