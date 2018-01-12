Afternoon sports highlights – January 12 2017

Sports highlights

Arsenal prepare for Sanchez exit

Forward Alexis Sanchez will leave Arsenal in January if a suitable offer arrives and a replacement is secured. It is understood the Gunners hierarchy have privately accepted for some weeks that Sanchez is likely to depart after three and a half years at the club. However, Arsenal are reluctant to sell without replacing the Chilean and their first choice is Bordeaux’s 20-year-old Brazilian forward Malcom. Manchester City is 29-year-old Sanchez’s most probable destination. Conversations have been held between the clubs but there is as yet no agreement on a fee.

Celtics beat Philadelphia 76ers at London’s O2 Arena

Boston Celtics beat Philadelphia 76ers 114-103 in front a packed O2 Arena on Thursday as part of the NBA’s Global Games series. The eighth regular season NBA game to be held in London was a home match for the 76ers, who led 57-48 at half-time and had won their past four games. But Eastern Conference leaders Boston rallied strongly to extend their own winning run into a seventh match. “It was pretty awesome,” Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving said. “It’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life – the opportunity to come here, play this beautiful game and create some heart on the floor.”

Rio 4x400m relay bronze medallist Kelly Massey retires

Rio Olympic bronze medal winning 400m relay runner Kelly Massey has marked her 33rd birthday – by retiring. Massey raced in the 4x400m heats at the Rio 2016 Games and therefore received a medal after her team-mates went on to finish third in the final in Brazil. She also won 4x400m silver at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi when competing for England..