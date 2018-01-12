Afternoon News Headlines January 12, 2017

News Highlights

5 killed in bodaboda accident

Five people have died in an accident involving a bodaboda and small car at Sigalagala centre in Kakamega. Authorities say the five were riding on the bodaboda when it crashed with the car that was travelling from Kisumu to Kakamega. They all died on the spot.

Parents cry foul over Kariobangi youth killings

Parents of three young men killed in Kariobangi early this week want explanations on the events sorrounding the killings. Police who gunned the three down on Tuesday described them as gangsters linked to a Dandora robbery. Their parents, however, say the three were not criminals and branded it a case of mistaken identity or blackmail.

Malawi artist in trouble over rape song

Police in Malawi are in pursuit of a hiphop artiste whose new release is said to glorify violence against women. Human rights activists are up in arms against Mwiza Chavula’s lyrics which tell the story of a man telling a woman long refusing his sexual advances that he will one day get her drunk, seal her mouth with a tape or socks, and rape her.

Business Highlights

Aircraft imports surge

Tax waivers as well as desire to campaign in the skies prompted an increase in the number of imported aircrafts, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) says. Aircrafts and aircrafts accessories imports rose by Sh3. 7 billion to Sh10. 1 billion in the year to September as compared to Sh6. 4 billion recorded in the same period the previous year. Branded helicopters characterized the 2017 campaign period as politicians opted for the faster and fanciers means of transportation around the country.

Direct US flights create 150 jobs

One of the biggest economic benefits of the newly established KQ route to New York is creation of employment opportunities, the airline has announced. KQ has already started issuing tickets for the maiden flight expected to take off on October 28 reducing travel time from Nairobi to the US by six hours. Other economic sectors expecting an impact from the flights are trade and tourism.

Power charges to escalate in January

Electricity bills are expected to read higher this month as inflation surges. The cost is expected to rise by about sh200 million in total following the The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) raise in forex levy in power bills for January to a five-month high of Sh1.40 per kilowatt hour (kWh) from Sh1.16 per unit last month.

Sports highlights

Arsenal prepare for Sanchez exit

Forward Alexis Sanchez will leave Arsenal in January if a suitable offer arrives and a replacement is secured. It is understood the Gunners hierarchy have privately accepted for some weeks that Sanchez is likely to depart after three and a half years at the club. However, Arsenal are reluctant to sell without replacing the Chilean and their first choice is Bordeaux’s 20-year-old Brazilian forward Malcom. Manchester City is 29-year-old Sanchez’s most probable destination. Conversations have been held between the clubs but there is as yet no agreement on a fee.

Celtics beat Philadelphia 76ers at London’s O2 Arena

Boston Celtics beat Philadelphia 76ers 114-103 in front a packed O2 Arena on Thursday as part of the NBA’s Global Games series. The eighth regular season NBA game to be held in London was a home match for the 76ers, who led 57-48 at half-time and had won their past four games. But Eastern Conference leaders Boston rallied strongly to extend their own winning run into a seventh match. “It was pretty awesome,” Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving said. “It’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life – the opportunity to come here, play this beautiful game and create some heart on the floor.”

Rio 4x400m relay bronze medallist Kelly Massey retires

Rio Olympic bronze medal winning 400m relay runner Kelly Massey has marked her 33rd birthday – by retiring. Massey raced in the 4x400m heats at the Rio 2016 Games and therefore received a medal after her team-mates went on to finish third in the final in Brazil. She also won 4x400m silver at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi when competing for England..