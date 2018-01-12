Afternoon business highlights – January 12, 2017

Aircraft imports surge

Tax waivers as well as desire to campaign in the skies prompted an increase in the number of imported aircrafts, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) says. Aircrafts and aircrafts accessories imports rose by Sh3. 7 billion to Sh10. 1 billion in the year to September as compared to Sh6. 4 billion recorded in the same period the previous year. Branded helicopters characterized the 2017 campaign period as politicians opted for the faster and fanciers means of transportation around the country.

Direct US flights create 150 jobs

One of the biggest economic benefits of the newly established KQ route to New York is creation of employment opportunities, the airline has announced. KQ has already started issuing tickets for the maiden flight expected to take off on October 28 reducing travel time from Nairobi to the US by six hours. Other economic sectors expecting an impact from the flights are trade and tourism.

Power charges to escalate in January

Electricity bills are expected to read higher this month as inflation surges. The cost is expected to rise by about sh200 million in total following the The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) raise in forex levy in power bills for January to a five-month high of Sh1.40 per kilowatt hour (kWh) from Sh1.16 per unit last month.