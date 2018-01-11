Sports highlights – January 11, 2018

Wazito FC sign AFC Leopards Midfielder Harun Nyakha and Goalkeeper Edwin Mukolwe

Kenyan Premier League new boys Wazito FC have snapped up the AFC Leopards duo of midfielder Harun Nyakha and goalkeeper Edwin Mukolwe as they continue to rebuild ahead of their top flight debut.Head coach Frank Ouna has confirmed that both join the side on two year deals and reckons they will be a brilliant addition to the squad.Also signing for Wazito is Ivorian Emmanuel Tienan who was previously with MOSCA.

England arrange World Cup warm-up friendlies against Nigeria and Costa Rica

England have arranged to host Nigeria and Costa Rica in warm-up friendlies ahead of the 2018 World Cup in June.Gareth Southgate’s side will take on Nigeria at Wembley on June 2 and then Costa Rica at Elland Road five days later, before heading off for the tournament in Russia.Taking home games on the road is something England did in the build-up to Euro 2016, playing friendlies at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light and Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal hold Chelsea to goalless draw in Carabao Cup semi final

Arsenal held Chelsea to a goalless draw in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday night.It was the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system that took centre stage during a relatively uneventful affair at Stamford Bridge, as referee Martin Atkinson used the technology twice to assess two penalty shouts in either half, neither of which were given.Chelsea had the better of the chances on the night, but could not break through Arsenal to leave the tie wide open heading into the second leg at the Emirates in two weeks.