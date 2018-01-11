Newspaper summaries – January 11, 2018

Daily Nation

Salaries body digs in over lower pay for MPS as court row rages

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has stepped up its bid to ensure members of the 12th Parliament earn reduced salaries and allowances.While MPs obtained a court order before the end of last year stopping implementation of a gazette notice that reduced their salaries and allowances, the SRC has accused the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) of failing to disclose relevant information to the court before the same decree was made.

Kenya protests EU’s ‘disdainful’ release of elections report

Kenya on Wednesday protested the release, by the European Union, of an elections observer mission report without Nairobi’s input, calling the move unprocedural, condescending, and disdainful.The head of the EU mission to Kenya during last year’s General Elections, Ms Marietje Schaake, released the findings Wednesday afternoon in Brussels, Belgium, and immediately attracted the ire of Kenya’s ambassador to Belgium and the EU, Mr Johnson Weru, who called the move “condescending”.Ms Schaake explained that she would have preferred to release the report in Nairobi but the government was unwilling to receive her. And, with the deadline agreed in a June 8, 2017 memorandum of understanding between the EU and Kenya on when to release the report fast approaching, she decided to do it from a “remote” location.

Wiper demands Nasa talks over House positions

The Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper Party Wednesday reignited the Nasa disagreements over leadership positions in parliamentary committees after it demanded a reversal to what it said was the originally agreed on line-up.In a meeting chaired by Mr Musyoka at the party headquarters in Nairobi, Wiper said it was dissatisfied with how it was treated in the sharing of the slots.

The Standard

Uhuru keeps the nation in suspense over cabinet nominees

Kenyans waited with bated breath last evening for President Uhuru Kenyatta to announce his much-awaited Cabinet. Anxiety has for the past five days been building among the 13 cabinet secretaries whose names were missing from the partial list read by the president last Friday. While making the announcements, the Head of State was categorical that only six out 19 CSs had been retained creating tension among the remaining 13 who feared they might be fired.

It is a race against time as lawyers seek entry into exclusive club

Lawyers wishing to join the prestigious committee of Senior Counsel have until January 31 to submit their applications to the Law Society of Kenya. It will however not be easy for aspirants to join the exclusive club of advocates due to the tough conditions. These conditions have seen only 26, out of more than 13,000 practising lawyers, enjoying the status of Senior Counsel since its inception in 2003.

Stakeholders welcome move to kick NTSA from the roads

Transport stakeholders have welcomed the decision to remove National Transport and Safety Authority officers from Kenyan roads and called for further restructuring of the sector. President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday ordered that the enforcement of traffic rules be left to the police. Edwins Mukabanah, the chairman of the Association of Bus Operators of Kenya, said conflict in roles between the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and traffic police had affected road safety in the country.

The Star

Sh23bn for maternal health sent to counties

The counties have received the first tranche of a Sh23 billion grant from the World Bank to improve maternal and child health.Treasury yesterday said Sh1.964 billion has been sent to the 47 counties in two installments.This is the first disbursement for the five-year programme jointly funded by the WB at Sh20 billion and the Danish Development Agency that gave Sh3 billion. The programme runs until 2021.Sh714 million of the Danida funds were sent to the counties on December 20, with Turkana getting the lion’s share of Sh30 million and Lamu the lowest at Sh5.9 million. Nairobi was the only county not awarded.

Uhuru considers Kidero, Khalwale, Serem for Cabinet

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale are among Opposition stalwarts who are being considered for inclusion in the Cabinet.They are among people who previously supported Raila but who have been shortlisted in an attempt to give the Cabinet a national outlook.The list of women tipped for Cabinet Secretaries includes former Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Olive Mugenda, former head of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission Sarah Serem and former Teso South MP Mary Emase, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto.

Changes loom in Finance, Land sections in City Hall

There will be a major shake-up in the Lands, Finance and Human resource departments in Nairobi, Governor Mike Sonko says.He spoke yesterday during an induction of the 10 members of the county executive committee at the Sun ‘n Sand Beach Resort.Sonko called for cooperation, sacrifice and bravery to fight cartels in the three departments.He said together with Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe, inherited a city in a terrible state. Cartels control crucial revenue, rates and the legal departments.

Business Daily

Kenya used State resources in poll campaigns: EU observers

The European Union’s chief observer in the August and October 2017 elections says her plans to come to Kenya to present a report on the polls were frustrated.Ms Marietje Schaake, in a televised address on Wednesday morning from Brussels, said she had to read the report from the European Union parliament so as to meet the EU’s guidelines of presenting a report three months after an election. Among the issues she highlighted were paying of people to attend rallies, use of State resources during campaigns, politicians intimidating key independent institutions and a persistent lack of trust on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Keter links major blackout to a fault in power lines

Energy secretary Charles Keter has attributed the blackout that hit most parts of the country on Tuesday evening to a fault in the power distribution lines.Mr Keter said electricity distribution from the Olkaria geothermal station — one of the country’s main power suppliers — to a sub-station in Nairobi was cut off after its conductors blew up, leading to an overload in the system.The problem was in turn transferred to other parts of the country and to Uganda since the power distribution system is interconnected.

Regulator bans counter sale of cough drug

Abuse of cough medicine in Mandera County has led to a ban on over-the-counter sale of all medicine containing codeine, an addictive ingredient in the medical drugs.An investigation done in Mandera by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) in December revealed a sharp increase in the abuse of Benylin with codeine and Coscof C, drugs used to suppress coughs. The study also uncovered rampant abuse of Cozepam tablets. The drugs were closely linked to khat chewing.Regulatory affairs compliance specialist at PPB, Dr Anthony Toroitich, said that consumption of Benylin with codeine in Mandera had grown from 20,000 units yearly to 437,000 between January and November last year, a more than 2,000 per cent increase in use.