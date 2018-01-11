News headlines

News highlights

NASA Senators protest committee election

A section of Opposition lawmakers yesterday protested the Senate House Committee elections for chairpersons and deputies, saying the exercise was not democratic. Led by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, Roads and Transportation Opposition Committee members staged a walk out during voting accusing their colleagues in Jubilee of renouncing their voting rights and only acting as voting machines while they receive orders from the party leadership on whom they should vote for.

Plastic bags getting smuggled in from Uganda, says NEMA

Uganda is selling plastic bags to Kenyan traders after the latter’s government banned the use of the containers in 017, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has revealed. NEMA’s chief enforcement officer, Robert Orina, said the bags come through Uganda and are sold to traders at nearly double the price. He added that the main target of the illegal business are small scale traders who sell goods like vegetables and snacks in small portions.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko issues zero tolerance warning against officials caught engaging in corruption

Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has warned his cabinet he will spare no one found engaging in corruption. Speaking on Wednesday the Governor told the 10 members of his county executive committee that he will fight the cartels that have infiltrated Nairobi’s county government. Sonko spoke during the official opening of the five-day induction seminar of the executives in Kilifi.

Business highlights

China Wuyi to set up property firm in Kenya

China Wuyi Ltd plans to set up property units with a registered capital of 600 million Yuan. The company says the units plan to invest in two construction material production production projects.

Credit crunch prompts vehicle buyers to shift towards low priced imported cars

Vehicle buyers made a shift towards low-priced imported cars following tough economic climate in 2017 punctuated by an acute credit squeeze from banks and prolonged election cycle.“More people are going for small budget cars such as Toyota Belta,” said Charles Munyori, Secretary-General of Kenya Auto Bazaar Association, a lobby group for second-hand car dealers.“Increased use of services such as Uber definitely has a hand in this as young people buy units they can afford for business.”

Nakuru airport upgrade hopes to boost tourist numbers

A state-backed plan to upgrade the Lanet Airstrip and have an International airport in Nakuru is well underway. Kenya’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure said the airport will be upgraded to accommodate large commercial planes. The upgrade is expected to boost commercial activities in the county.

Sports highlights

Wazito FC sign AFC Leopards Midfielder Harun Nyakha and Goalkeeper Edwin Mukolwe

Kenyan Premier League new boys Wazito FC have snapped up the AFC Leopards duo of midfielder Harun Nyakha and goalkeeper Edwin Mukolwe as they continue to rebuild ahead of their top flight debut.Head coach Frank Ouna has confirmed that both join the side on two year deals and reckons they will be a brilliant addition to the squad.Also signing for Wazito is Ivorian Emmanuel Tienan who was previously with MOSCA.

England arrange World Cup warm-up friendlies against Nigeria and Costa Rica

England have arranged to host Nigeria and Costa Rica in warm-up friendlies ahead of the 2018 World Cup in June.Gareth Southgate’s side will take on Nigeria at Wembley on June 2 and then Costa Rica at Elland Road five days later, before heading off for the tournament in Russia.Taking home games on the road is something England did in the build-up to Euro 2016, playing friendlies at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light and Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal hold Chelsea to goalless draw in Carabao Cup semi final

Arsenal held Chelsea to a goalless draw in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday night.It was the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system that took centre stage during a relatively uneventful affair at Stamford Bridge, as referee Martin Atkinson used the technology twice to assess two penalty shouts in either half, neither of which were given.Chelsea had the better of the chances on the night, but could not break through Arsenal to leave the tie wide open heading into the second leg at the Emirates in two weeks.