Evening news headlines

News highlights

Inspector General orders arrest of those ejecting newly appointed school heads

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has ordered the arrest of anyone ejecting newly posted school principals, in the wake of increased cases countrywide.Boinnet stated that the move is unlawful and will not be tolerated. Schools affected so far are Cardinal Otunga in Kisii, Friends Kamusinga in Bungoma and St Joseph Girls Kibwezi where Makueni MCAs blocked education officials from escorting a new principal to the school on Thursday.

Uhuru jets to SA to hold talks with President Jacob Zuma

President Uhuru Kenyatta has traveled to South Africa on a three-day official visit that will see him hold talks with President Jacob Zuma. In October 2016, President Zuma made a State visit to Kenya which witnessed the signing of six agreements and Memoranda of Understanding in various sectors.The agreements were on visa exemption for passport holders of diplomatic, ordinary and service passports, on defence cooperation, police cooperation, on cooperation between Kenya Investment Authority, Export Promotion Council and the Trade-Invest of South Africa, cooperation in the field of biodiversity, on conservation and management, and on Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor Projects.

Kenya Power faces court action over overcharging scandal

Lawyer Apollo Mboya is planning to sue Kenya Power for erroneous power bills which affected a number of consumers in December. Kenya Power has blamed the overcharging on erroneous power bills for December on a new system. Mboya said he has received a letter from the utility firm explaining source of the error leading to extra charges in the December billing. Acting on behalf of consumers wrote to Competition Authority of Kenya,the Nairobi Laywer criticised the utility firm for its alleged abuse of market dominance.

Business highlights

Choppies continues expansion with opening of 11th branch

Botswana-based retailer Choppies plans to be the anchor tenant for Kenya’s new Southfiled Mall as it plans to open the 11th stores in Nairobi later this month. The retail chain says its flagship branch is expected to offer a wide-range of high-quality goods at affordable rates. Located in Pipeline, Nairobi, the supermarket management says it will open its doors to its customers by January 25.

Four Nairobi clubs shut down over noise pollution

The National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) has shut down four clubs in Nairobi over noise pollution, serving them with notices of closure. NEMA inspectors stormed into Kiza Lounge, Space Lounge Bar and Grill, Tavern and B-Club on Wednesday to check on their sound proofing systems after complaints from the public concerning loud music from the clubs.

Central Bank urges Procurement Board to reconsider order that killed currency printing deal

The Central Bank of Kenya has moved to court seeking to quash last week’s decision by the Public Procurement Review and Administrative Board to annul the award of a tender to De LA Rue for the printing of the new Kenyan design currency.Under a certificate of urgency, CBK is also seeking to set aside the Board’s directive to reevaluate all the tenders submitted by four companies within 14 days.

Sports highlights

50 year old Japanese Striker Kazuyoshi Miura signs new deal



Striker Kazuyoshi Miura, who turns 51 next month, has signed a new contract with Japanese second division club Yokohama FC. The deal means he will enter the 33rd season of his record-breaking career, which began at the Brazilian side Santos in 1986. The former Genoa and Dinamo Zagreb player has been at Yokohama since 2005.Capped 89 times for his country, Miura’s 139 goals place him sixth in the all-time list of top scorers in J-League’s top division.

Barcelona to sign Colombian Defender Yerry Mina from Palmeiras

Barcelona are set to complete the signing of Palmeiras defender Yerry Mina for 11.8 million euros (Ksh1.5 billion). The La Liga leaders announced that the 23-year-old Colombian has agreed to a five-and-a-half-year deal.According to reports, he will fill the void left by Javier Mascherano who is expected to join Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune.Mina becomes Barcelona’s second major signing of the transfer window after a similar deal for Philippe Coutinho.

Manchester United ready to let Henrikh Mkhitaryan return to Borussia Dortmund in January

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is willing to return to Borussia Dortmund this window, with the Bundesliga club also keen on a move for the playmaker, but there is currently a considerable gap between their positions on potential wages. That should make a summer move more likely.Other than a few flashes since signing in the summer of 2016, Mkhitaryan has generally been a disappointment for Manchester United, struggling to both fit into Jose Mourinho’s system and really settle at the club.