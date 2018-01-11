Afternoon sports highlights – January 11, 2018

Mesut Ozil would perform better at Man Utd than at Arsenal, says former England star

Ian Wright thinks Mesut Ozil would perform better at Manchester United than he has at Arsenal.Ozil is out of contract at the end of the season and can talk to foreign clubs this month with a view to walking away from Arsenal for free in the summer.Wenger has insisted the club will not cash in on the playmaker in the January transfer window and has routinely said he remains hopeful Ozil can be tied down to a new deal.

Liverpool want to extend Roberto Firmino’s contract

Liverpool are looking to tie down forward Roberto Firmino to a longer deal with his contract set to expire in June 2020. Firmino arrived at Anfield in 2015 for £21.3m from Bundesliga club Hoffenheim and has become an extremely important player to the Merseyside club after scoring 30 goals in 76 appearances.

Arsenal identify Ksh6.3 billion-rated Malcom as Alexis Sanchez replacement

Arsenal boss Wenger is lining up Bordeaux’s £45 million (Ksh6.3 billion)-rated Brazilian forward Malcom as a replacement for Alex Sanchez.The Gunners boss will refuse to sell the Chilean until a replacement is lined up though.Manchester City have held discussions with Arsenal over Sanchez but have been told they want to get a deal done before they will sanction any move.