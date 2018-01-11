Afternoon sports highlights – January 11, 2018

Mesut Ozil would perform better at Man Utd than at Arsenal, says former England star
Ian Wright thinks Mesut Ozil would perform better at Manchester United than he has at Arsenal.Ozil is out of contract at the end of the season and can talk to foreign clubs this month with a view to walking away from Arsenal for free in the summer.Wenger has insisted the club will not cash in on the playmaker in the January transfer window and has routinely said he remains hopeful Ozil can be tied down to a new deal.
Liverpool want to extend Roberto Firmino’s contract
Liverpool are looking to tie down forward Roberto Firmino to a longer deal with his contract set to expire in June 2020. Firmino arrived at Anfield in 2015 for £21.3m from Bundesliga club Hoffenheim and has become an extremely important player to the Merseyside club after scoring 30 goals in 76 appearances.
Arsenal identify Ksh6.3 billion-rated Malcom as Alexis Sanchez replacement
Arsenal boss Wenger is lining up Bordeaux’s £45 million (Ksh6.3 billion)-rated Brazilian forward Malcom as a replacement for Alex Sanchez.The Gunners boss will refuse to sell the Chilean until a replacement is lined up though.Manchester City have held discussions with Arsenal over Sanchez but have been told they want to get a deal done before they will sanction any move.
Business News Highlights
Students applying for HELB loans must now take financial literacy courses Students applying for education loans and bursaries will now have to take interactive financial literacy courses following a partnership
News Headlines
MP to lead ‘rejection’ of Justice David Maraga’s nomination as CJ A ruling delivered by nominated Chief Justice, David Maraga, in 2009 over the killing of former Ainamoi Member of
MPs to burn midnight oil in Maraga nomination debate
The National Assembly is today expected to hold a Special Sitting to consider the report of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee on the suitability of Justice David Maraga as
