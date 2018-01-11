Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Police clash with Nairobi traders over illegal stalls

Police this morning clashed with traders along Ring Road. County cops pulled down illegal structures along Argwings Kodhek Road near Yaya Centre. In response, traders lit bonfires and blocked Ring Road with burning tyres.

Former Nairobi Chief Finance Officer cleared of fraud charges

Jimmy Kiamba, Nairobi’s former Chief Finance Officer and three others have been acquitted of a Ksh17.9 million fraud accusation for lack of evidence. Magistrate Kennedy Bidali said today that the prosecution failed to prove the case against Kiamba and the other suspects. He said they failed to charge the people who gave instructions for transactions to the accused persons.Kiamba, County Secretary Lilian Wanjiru Ndegwa, Regina Chepkemoi and Stephen Ogaga faced seven counts of abuse of office and making and uttering false documents.

West Pokot youths warned against inciting violence via social media

West Pokot County Police Commander, Mathew Kuto, has warned in West Pokot youths against causing chaos following their differences on social media. Kuto and his team said they were monitoring social media pages after two political factions threatened each other with acts of violence. Kuto said those who post messages likely to spark mayhem will be prosecuted.

Business highlights

Tickets for direct flights to New York now available

National carrier, Kenya Airways (KQ) has availed tickets for the airline’s inaugural flight to the United States. The daily flights, slated to begin in October, will connect Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) with John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York. The flyer said it decided to launch daily flights from the offset as it is targeting corporate and premium leisure customers.

Fire destroys second maize dryer at Cereal Board depot

A fire has destroyed a maize dryer at the National Cereals and Produce Board depot in Eldoret just a week after the a similar incident in the area. Uasin Gishu county fire fighters put it out before it caused extensive damage at the depot today. The Board has suspended maize drying services for farmers until next week when the machines will have been repaired.

India-based solar power company moves to expand presence in Kenya

Orb Energy, an India-based solar power company has raised $1.05 million (Sh108.2 million) in equity financing to finance its expansion in Kenya at a time when the source of energy is gaining popularity. The firm has received $500,000 in funding from Pamiga, an impact investor that supports African SMEs, and a further $550,000 from Germany development finance institution DEG.The solar firm has received the financing as part of $15 million (Sh1.5 billion) recent commitments in a fresh round of fundraising to support its business in India and Kenya.

Sports highlights

Mesut Ozil would perform better at Man Utd than at Arsenal, says former England star

Ian Wright thinks Mesut Ozil would perform better at Manchester United than he has at Arsenal.Ozil is out of contract at the end of the season and can talk to foreign clubs this month with a view to walking away from Arsenal for free in the summer.Wenger has insisted the club will not cash in on the playmaker in the January transfer window and has routinely said he remains hopeful Ozil can be tied down to a new deal.

Liverpool want to extend Roberto Firmino’s contract

Liverpool are looking to tie down forward Roberto Firmino to a longer deal with his contract set to expire in June 2020.Firmino arrived at Anfield in 2015 for £21.3m from Bundesliga club Hoffenheim and has become an extremely important player to the Merseyside club after scoring 30 goals in 76 appearances.

Arsenal identify Ksh6.3 billion-rated Malcom as Alexis Sanchez replacement

Arsenal boss Wenger is lining up Bordeaux’s £45 million (Ksh6.3 billion)-rated Brazilian forward Malcom as a replacement for Alex Sanchez.The Gunners boss will refuse to sell the Chilean until a replacement is lined up though.Manchester City have held discussions with Arsenal over Sanchez but have been told they want to get a deal done before they will sanction any move.