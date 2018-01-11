Afternoon business highlights – January 11, 2018

Tickets for direct flights to New York now available

National carrier, Kenya Airways (KQ) has availed tickets for the airline’s inaugural flight to the United States. The daily flights, slated to begin in October, will connect Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) with John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York. The flyer said it decided to launch daily flights from the offset as it is targeting corporate and premium leisure customers.

Fire destroys second maize dryer at Cereal Board depot

A fire has destroyed a maize dryer at the National Cereals and Produce Board depot in Eldoret just a week after the a similar incident in the area. Uasin Gishu county fire fighters put it out before it caused extensive damage at the depot today. The Board has suspended maize drying services for farmers until next week when the machines will have been repaired.

India-based solar power company moves to expand presence in Kenya

Orb Energy, an India-based solar power company has raised $1.05 million (Sh108.2 million) in equity financing to finance its expansion in Kenya at a time when the source of energy is gaining popularity. The firm has received $500,000 in funding from Pamiga, an impact investor that supports African SMEs, and a further $550,000 from Germany development finance institution DEG.The solar firm has received the financing as part of $15 million (Ksh1.5 billion) recent commitments in a fresh round of fundraising to support its business in India and Kenya.