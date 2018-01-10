Sports highlights – January 10, 2018

Manchester City beat Bristol City 2-1 as Sergio Aguero scores winner in Carabao Cup semi-final first leg

Substitute Sergio Aguero struck late to give Manchester City a 2-1 lead over Bristol City in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.Bobby Reid put the Robins ahead with a penalty in the 44th minute, while Kevin De Bruyne hit back for Man City in the second half. Lee Johnson’s side were dominated at times on Tuesday night, but it looked as if they would hold out for the draw until Aguero’s header in stoppage time.

Swansea midfielder Leroy Fer wins appeal over Wolves red card

Swansea midfielder Leroy Fer has seen his red card from Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie against Wolves overturned on appeal, the FA has announced.Fer was dismissed in the 67th minute at Molineux following a foul on Helder Costa, which referee Anthony Taylor had viewed as violent conduct.However, the Premier League club lodged a bid for the red card to be rescinded, along with the three-match suspension.

Burnley sign Tottenham Winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou on loan

Burnley have signed Tottenham winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou on loan for the rest of the season.The 22-year-old former Nantes and Marseille player joined Spurs for £9.4m in August 2016 after chairman Daniel Levy negotiated a reduced fee.Nkoudou has made six appearances this season, the latest as a substitute in Sunday’s FA Cup win over AFC Wimbledon.