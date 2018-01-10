Newspaper summaries – January 10, 2018

Daily Nation

Uhuru, Ruto downplay split claims in Cabinet formation

President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto have downplayed reports that they are split over the formation of the Cabinet, saying outsiders are trying to divide them.Speaking during the funeral service of three African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa bishops who died in a grisly accident at Wamumu on the Embu-Nairobi Road on December 29, the President said there were outsiders keen on dividing them.

Kenya thrown into darkness following a power blackout

Most parts of Kenya were in darkness following a widespread blackout on Tuesday night.Exactly a year ago on the same date, a power outage plunged Nairobi, Mount Kenya and Coast regions in darkness.Many counties or some sections of the counties experienced the blackout. They include, many parts of Bomet, Embu, Kiambu, Kisii, Kisumu, Laikipia, Nairobi, Narok, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Mombasa, Meru, Taita Taveta, Tharaka-Nithi and Uasin Gishu counties.

New plans put to test as Form One admission starts

Students joining Form One started reporting yesterday as the government rolls out the free day secondary education.All the students reporting to boarding and day secondary schools have a Friday deadline to have reported, according to acting Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i who visited Kenya High, Ngara Girls and Jamhuri High schools to oversee the progress of student admission.

The Standard

Ojaamong in dock to defend himself in poll petition

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has denied he committed illegalities that saw him declared winner. He told the High Court yesterday he complied with Electoral Code of Conduct and regulations by the electoral commission. The governor who took to the stand to defend himself in a petition filed by Peter Odima, rival Paul Otuoma’s chief agent, said he was validly elected.

Why Jubilee MPs from Western may join NASA

A Jubilee MP from Bungoma County is now threatening to join the opposition over claims that the President has short-changed leaders from Western Kenya. Kimilili MP Didimus Barasa said he will lead five Jubilee MPs from Bungoma and Trans-Nzoia County to join the National Super Alliance (NASA) if Water Cabinet Secretary (CS) Eugene Wamalwa is not re-appointed.

Raila criticises Uhuru for usurping role of National Police Service Commission

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga has criticised President Kenyatta for usurping the role of independent agencies in appointing top police officers. Raila said the changes in Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Administration Police (AP), Kenya Police and General Service Unit (GSU) were made without reference to the institutions that are empowered by the Constitution to do the work.

The Star

MPs get Sh5 million car grants, critics cry ‘greed’

The Treasury has given in to MPs’ demands and all 416 legislators will get Sh5 million car grants.The public has expressed resentment of what they perceive as greed of the MPs, already among the highest paid in the world.According to multiple Parliament sources, the first group of MPs to apply received the money on Thursday last week.The second group will have the money in their accounts today.The rest will get money on Friday.

We have no subsidised maize – millers

Millers have denied claims they are hoarding subsidised maize a week after the programme ended.Nick Hutchinson, the Cereal Millers Association chairman, said members have no subsidised maize left in their stores.“They are now buying maize at market-determined prices. We hope the prices will stabilise as soon as there are adequate supplies of maize in the market,” he said in a statement. Millers are buying maize from farmers and traders at Sh3,000, while the National Cereals and Produce Board is buying at Sh3,200.

Fees scrapped but upkeep expensive as schools cite high maintenance costs

Despite the 29 per cent subsidy on school fees for boarding schools, parents whose children have been admitted to secondary schools will continue paying extortionate fees for their children’s upkeep.The subsidy largely favours day school students who will not be required to pay any extra sum. The subsidy is equivalent to secondary day-school fee, which is Sh22,244 per student. The first tranche of the Sh29 billion cash has been released to schools. Subsequent disbursements are expected in April and August.

Business Daily

Homes face Sh1bn monthly Turkana wind power fine

Homes and businesses risk paying additional Sh1 billion in monthly electricity bills should Kenya fails to connect Lake Turkana Wind Power to the national power grid by June.Energy secretary Charles Keter said the power line linking the 310-megawatt wind power plant to national grid was 70 per cent complete, with the remaining work being putting up high voltage cables.But Lake Turkana Wind Power — which has already fined Kenya Sh5.7 billion for delays — will offer an additional penalty of Sh1 billion monthly should Kenya fail to connect the plant to the grid beyond June.

Japan to award Sh3bn Ngong Road dualling tender

The Japanese government is set to award a lucrative billion-shilling tender for the second phase of dualling of Ngong Road, paving the way for upgrade of the key infrastructure running from Ring Road junction to Dagoretti Corner.The Sh3 billion contract, which will be awarded to the lowest bidder, will see expansion of the 3.4-kilometre road start in March and run for two years.Japanese firm World Kaihatsu Kogyo upgraded the stretch between Kenya National Library and Prestige Plaza to a dual carriageway, the first phase of the road expansion plan.

Court halts search for new maritime boss

The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) has been temporarily stopped from conducting interviews of shortlisted candidates for the post of director general, making it the fourth time the State body has unsuccessfully attempted to fill the top job.Justice Eric Ogolla issued the orders following an application by the Commission for Human Rights and Justice which had sought leave to commence judicial review proceedings against the government agency.