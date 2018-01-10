News headlines

News highlights

I am not interested in Cabinet post, says Baringo Senator Gideon Moi

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has dismissed reports that he is interested in a Cabinet position in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.Speaking at Parliament buildings on Tuesday after being elected unopposed as the Chairperson to the Senate ICT Committee, Senator Moi said reports circulating in the media are false and baseless saying that he remains committed towards serving his constituents.

Wundanyi MP urges Uhuru to make peace with Raila

Wundanyi MP Danson Mwashako has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to hold talks with Opposition party leader Raila Odinga ahead of the NASA chief’s disputed swearing in ceremony. Mwashako said that the government has not addressed key reforms in the electoral system”.

Uhuru jets to South Africa to hold bilateral talks with Zuma

President Uhuru Kenyatta will hold talks with his host, South African President Jacob Zuma, in the Indian Ocean city of Durban, centred on bilateral and pan-African issues, State House Spokesman, Manoah Esipisu has confirmed. The leaders will be looking to deepen bilateral cooperation, and especially in the areas of trade, security, and infrastructure development.

Business highlights

Phase one of Ngong Road expansion complete

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority has finished expanding Ngong Road phase one, which runs from Kenya National Library to Ring Road Junction.The project, which started in February 2016, is aimed at decongesting the western part of Nairobi and will eventually lead to Ngong Town. KURA director general Silas Kinoti said future improvements on phase one include installing footbridges and an Intelligent Transport System (ITS).

Laikipia cattle get fitted with tracking devices in Ksh10 million project aimed at curbing theft

The Laikipia County government has collaborated with with the Kenya Veterinary Association (KVA) to launch a livestock identification and traceability project aimed at curbing cattle theft in the region.The pilot of the Sh10 million project, set to take three months, will see some 50,000 head of cattle fitted with microchip tags that can transmit information about the animal’s movement, its history and the owner.

State releases list of legitimate foreign recruitment firms

Forty-five private companies have been accredited and authorised to place Kenyans in jobs abroad in a move aimed at ridding the market of bogus hiring agencies.National Employment Authority acting director-general Rael Rotich published the list on Tuesday. Al-Shira Travel Tourism, Overseas Gulf, Al-Jamana Ltd and Pemawa Ltd are some of the companies whose contracts extend to January 2019.

Sports highlights

Manchester City beat Bristol City 2-1 as Sergio Aguero scores winner in Carabao Cup semi-final first leg

Substitute Sergio Aguero struck late to give Manchester City a 2-1 lead over Bristol City in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.Bobby Reid put the Robins ahead with a penalty in the 44th minute, while Kevin De Bruyne hit back for Man City in the second half. Lee Johnson’s side were dominated at times on Tuesday night, but it looked as if they would hold out for the draw until Aguero’s header in stoppage time.

Swansea midfielder Leroy Fer wins appeal over Wolves red card

Swansea midfielder Leroy Fer has seen his red card from Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie against Wolves overturned on appeal, the FA has announced.Fer was dismissed in the 67th minute at Molineux following a foul on Helder Costa, which referee Anthony Taylor had viewed as violent conduct.However, the Premier League club lodged a bid for the red card to be rescinded, along with the three-match suspension.

Burnley sign Tottenham Winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou on loan

Burnley have signed Tottenham winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou on loan for the rest of the season.The 22-year-old former Nantes and Marseille player joined Spurs for £9.4m in August 2016 after chairman Daniel Levy negotiated a reduced fee.Nkoudou has made six appearances this season, the latest as a substitute in Sunday’s FA Cup win over AFC Wimbledon.