Evening news headlines

News highlights

Court upholds election of Nyatike MP Odege

Homa Bay High Court has upheld the election of Tom Odege as Nyatike Member of Parliament in Migori County.Justice Joseph Karanja delivered the ruling on Wednesday stating that the petition to challenge the election of Odege lacked enough evidence to prove that the MP was elected erroneously.In the petition, Odege’s main rival in the election, an independent candidate Fredrick Ogenga Odiso expressed his dissatisfaction with the manner in which the election was conducted.Ogenga had pleaded with the court to nullify the election on grounds that it was marred with irregularities and instead order a repeat poll in the constituency.

EU observer mission says October repeat election was better administered than August poll

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) Chief Observer, Marietje Schaake, Wednesday said there was an improvement in how the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) organised the October 26 presidential election.Schaake who spoke in Brussels while releasing the mission’s final report on last year’s presidential elections – August 8 and October 26 – said the results processing framework put in place in the repeat election was more transparent.She, however, registered the mission’s concern with what she termed as “a persistent lack of trust” in the polls body by the Opposition.

Nyenze’s widow joins race to replace husband as Kitui West MP

Francis Nyenze’s widow Edith Vethi has joined the race to succeed him as Kitui West MP.Vethi paid the Sh200,000 nomination fee and the Sh50,000 life membership fee to Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper party on Wednesday.Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, who was the family’s spokesperson for Nyenze’s burial, confirmed the widow’s move. He said the party gave Vethi the green light to seek the ticket.

Business highlights

Mtongwe ferry services resume after suspension

Ferry services at the Mtongwe Channel resumed on Wednesday, three months after they were suspended.For the last three months, Mtongwe residents were forced to use the congested Likoni Channel, inconveniencing them.The residents blamed the Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) for failure to sustain the services at the channel recommissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta last March.After the resumption of the services at 5am, the KFS said the services had been halted as a result of operational challenges.

KQ set to commence daily flights between Naironi and New York

National carrier, Kenya Airways is set to commence daily flights between Nairobi and New York in October, marking a milestone for the national carrier that will cut the flight time between the two cities by more than seven hours.Travellers will from tomorrow begin booking advance tickets for the airline’s maiden flight to the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).Kenya Airways has already secured a landing slot at JFK.The trans-Atlantic flights, scheduled to depart Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 10:30pm every day, will last 15 hours.

Consumer Federation of Kenya- COFEK secretary general Stephen

The Consumer Federation of Kenya (COFEK) has slammed the Business Premises and Rent Tribunal, and Rent Restriction Tribunal saying they cannot be trusted to solve the rising tenant complaints.Mutoro said the tribunals are underfunded by the government. COFEK Secretary-General Stephen Consumer said those who serve in these tribunals and those in control are landlords, making it hard for justice to be delivered.

Sports highlights

Man United Striker, Romelu Lukaku to take legal advice over voodoo claim

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is to seek legal advice over claims made by Everton owner Farhad Moshiri that he opted to leave the club after receiving a “voodoo message”.Moshiri told a shareholders’ meeting that Lukaku, 24, received the message from “a pilgrimage to Africa”.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Tommy Lawrence dies

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Tommy Lawrence has died, the club have confirmed.The 77-year-old Scotsman was Bill Shankly’s first-choice keeper during the 1960s.He only missed four league matches in six seasons as the Reds won the First Division Championship twice and claimed the FA Cup for the first time.

Arsenal in plans to sign Bordeaux winger Malcom

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Bordeaux star Malcom.The Gunners have contacted the French outfit to check on his availability and are set to meet with the players representatives, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. Arsene Wenger seems resigned to losing Alexis Sanchez and will need a replacement to appease the Emirates faithful.Tottenham and Manchester United are also monitoring the Brazilian who has become one of the hottest prospects in European football.