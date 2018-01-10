Check Sauti Sols’ new song featuring Tiwa Savage

Kenyan hit makers and Africa’s Best Group, Sauti Sol, feature Nigerian queen of pop, Tiwa Savage, in new single: GIRL NEXT DOOR. Following the success of MELANIN, this Maleek Berry- produced track laced in Polycarp’s renowned fancy guitar riffs is the second single off Sauti Sol’s LP titled AFRIKAN SAUCE. The song was composed by Sauti Sol, mixed and mastered by Supersonic Africa, written and performed by Sauti Sol and Tiwa Savage, co-written by the phenomenal femcee, Fena Gitu from Kenya.

GIRL NEXT DOOR is a wavy sound into the new year- revolving around a love story between a guy and a girl on the same block (Bien Aime and Tiwa). The music video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria and directed by Unlimited LA.

Tiwa Savage speaks on her first collaboration with Sauti Sol: “It’s been such an honor to work with Sauti Sol as I have been a big fan of their work since their first album ‘MWANZO’ back in 2008,” adding, “I am looking forward to us performing GIRL NEXT DOOR live in Kenya in the near future.” Sauti Sol echo Tiwa’s sentiments: “We love this jam so much! We’ve been eying Tiwa Savage for years and we’ve always wanted to work with her. The collabo was seamless and everything we anticipated it would be.”

In 2018, Sauti Sol will unveil a song each month off the AFRIKAN SAUCE LP. In November 2017, they released MELANIN featuring Patoranking – a mega hit which has surpassed 4.6 Million YouTube views in just one month. MELANIN has been voted among Africa’s best songs of 2017 by Okay Africa, among other publications.

