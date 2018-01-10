Business highlights – January 10, 2018

Phase one of Ngong Road expansion complete

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority has finished expanding Ngong Road phase one, which runs from Kenya National Library to Ring Road Junction.The project, which started in February 2016, is aimed at decongesting the western part of Nairobi and will eventually lead to Ngong Town. KURA director general Silas Kinoti said future improvements on phase one include installing footbridges and an Intelligent Transport System (ITS).

Laikipia cattle get fitted with tracking devices in Ksh10 million project aimed at curbing theft

The Laikipia County government has collaborated with with the Kenya Veterinary Association (KVA) to launch a livestock identification and traceability project aimed at curbing cattle theft in the region.The pilot of the Sh10 million project, set to take three months, will see some 50,000 head of cattle fitted with microchip tags that can transmit information about the animal’s movement, its history and the owner.

State releases list of legitimate foreign recruitment firms

Forty-five private companies have been accredited and authorised to place Kenyans in jobs abroad in a move aimed at ridding the market of bogus hiring agencies.National Employment Authority acting director-general Rael Rotich published the list on Tuesday. Al-Shira Travel Tourism, Overseas Gulf, Al-Jamana Ltd and Pemawa Ltd are some of the companies whose contracts extend to January 2019.