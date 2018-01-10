Afternoon sports highlights – January 10, 2018

Afternoon sports highlights – January 10, 2018
January 10, 2018 48 Views

Manchester United interested in Lucas Moura

Manchester United have an interest in Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura but that is as far as it has gone for now. Moura has not started a Ligue 1 game for the French giants this season and has played for just over an hour from the bench in his six appearances.

Former Rangers player Nacho Novo out of intensive care after heart procedure

Nacho Novo is out of intensive care after being rushed to hospital in Germany on Saturday. The 38-year-old Spaniard was taken ill and had a heart procedure after playing at a tournament for Rangers Legends. As well as his six years at Ibrox, Novo had spells in Scotland with Raith Rovers, Dundee and Greenock Morton.

Chelsea have Hazard back ahead of Arsenal clash

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is fit to face Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday after recovering from a calf injury. New £15 million (Ksh2 billion) signing Ross Barkley is not available as he is still recovering from hamstring surgery.Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger continues his touchline ban as the Gunners return to a full-strength side after their FA Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Previous Afternoon news headlines
Next Afternoon business highlights - January 10, 2018
Tags ArsenalChelsea
Category LatestSports

You might also like

Uncategorized 0 Comments

Manchester rivals to clash in League Cup

Manchester rivals United and City will face each other at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the League Cup. United saw off League One Northampton last night, while City

Latest 0 Comments

News headlines January 11 2016

Joho, Kingi bodyguards reinstated after ‘re-organisation’ Police on Tuesday announced that bodyguards for Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi were reinstated after re-organisation following concerns that they

Latest 0 Comments

5 tips to surviving Christmas alone

The holidays usually bring out the best in people but if you are trudging through all the festivities alone, it can turn into a depressing exercise.  We have you covered,

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply