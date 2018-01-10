Afternoon sports highlights – January 10, 2018

Manchester United interested in Lucas Moura

Manchester United have an interest in Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura but that is as far as it has gone for now. Moura has not started a Ligue 1 game for the French giants this season and has played for just over an hour from the bench in his six appearances.

Former Rangers player Nacho Novo out of intensive care after heart procedure

Nacho Novo is out of intensive care after being rushed to hospital in Germany on Saturday. The 38-year-old Spaniard was taken ill and had a heart procedure after playing at a tournament for Rangers Legends. As well as his six years at Ibrox, Novo had spells in Scotland with Raith Rovers, Dundee and Greenock Morton.

Chelsea have Hazard back ahead of Arsenal clash

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is fit to face Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday after recovering from a calf injury. New £15 million (Ksh2 billion) signing Ross Barkley is not available as he is still recovering from hamstring surgery.Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger continues his touchline ban as the Gunners return to a full-strength side after their FA Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest.