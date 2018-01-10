Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Ministry seeks universal health coverage after meeting with WHO boss

World Health Organisation Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus met with Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu on Wednesday to discuss Health programmes aimed towards the attainment of universal health coverage.During the meeting, he emphasised that the organisation will support the government’s universal health care endeavor.The meeting comes as he makes his first two-day official visit to Kenya where he is also expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with UNEP, and a visit to the Kiambu Hospital.

Kenya Power restores electricity in parts of Nairobi following blackout

Electricity was restored in some parts of Nairobi, central, western and coastal regions early on Wednesday after a major power blackout the previous day.A transmission system problem had caused the widespread outages on Tuesday evening, Kenya Power said in an earlier statement.The areas affected included parts of Nairobi, Mount Kenya, Nyanza, Western, Rift Valley and Coast regions, according to the company.

Police clash with Muthurwa business owners

A police operation at Nairobi’s Machakos Country Bus Station and Muthurwa Market rendered Jogoo Road impassable this morning. According to reports, touts, drivers, and boda boda operators at the busy bus station got into a confrontation with the police after the law enforcers reportedly made arbitrary arrests of touts and demanded that they pay a fine.

Former Uchumi boss Julius Kipng’etich appointed Jubilee Holdings CEO

Julius Kipng’etich, Uchumi Supermarkets’ former CEO has been appointed the CEO of Jubilee Holdings where he has been serving as a non-executive director. The move that took effect on January 1, 2018 will see the new boss coordinate the insurance firm’s regional operations and try to change the fortunes of the insurer. Last November, Kipng’etich resigned as Uchumi Supermarkets Limited Chief Executive Officer after two years of service in the struggling retailer.holdings-ceo

Business highlights

Chile needs to update its economic model, says UNCTAD report

To reap the benefits of global changes, Chile needs to update its economic model, according to the OECD Production Transformation Policy Review (PTPR) of Chile released today at the presentation hosted by Chile’s Ministries of Economy, of Foreign Affairs and the Production Promotion Corporation.The report has been produced by the Development Centre of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in collaboration with the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean of the United Nations (ECLAC) and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). Since 2000, sound macroeconomic management, openness to global markets and sustained Chinese demand for raw materials have enabled Chile to enjoy higher and more stable growth than most other Latin American economies, an annual average of 4%.

Sports highlights

Manchester United interested in Lucas Moura

Manchester United have an interest in Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura but that is as far as it has gone for now. Moura has not started a Ligue 1 game for the French giants this season and has played for just over an hour from the bench in his six appearances.

Former Rangers player Nacho Novo out of intensive care after heart procedure

Nacho Novo is out of intensive care after being rushed to hospital in Germany on Saturday. The 38-year-old Spaniard was taken ill and had a heart procedure after playing at a tournament for Rangers Legends. As well as his six years at Ibrox, Novo had spells in Scotland with Raith Rovers, Dundee and Greenock Morton.

Chelsea have Hazard back ahead of Arsenal clash

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is fit to face Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday after recovering from a calf injury. New £15 million (Ksh2 billion) signing Ross Barkley is not available as he is still recovering from hamstring surgery.Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger continues his touchline ban as the Gunners return to a full-strength side after their FA Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest.