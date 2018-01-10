Afternoon business highlights – January 10, 2018

undefined Chile needs to update its economic model, says UNCTAD report

To reap the benefits of global changes, Chile needs to update its economic model, according to the OECD Production Transformation Policy Review (PTPR) of Chile released today at the presentation hosted by Chile’s Ministries of Economy, of Foreign Affairs and the Production Promotion Corporation.The report has been produced by the Development Centre of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in collaboration with the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean of the United Nations (ECLAC) and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). Since 2000, sound macroeconomic management, openness to global markets and sustained Chinese demand for raw materials have enabled Chile to enjoy higher and more stable growth than most other Latin American economies, an annual average of 4%.

French firm wins JKIA tender

French company Paris Aeroport, formerly Aeroports de Paris or ADP, has won a contract with Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) for design of a new passenger terminal at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. The contract involves preliminary design work of the new passenger terminal as well as baggage sorting systems, said Gratien Maire, CEO of ADP Ingenierie, a subsidiary of Groupe ADP that in turn owns Paris Aeroport.

Tullow Oil completes appraisal for South Lokichar Basin

Tullow Oil has concluded the recent oil exploration and appraisal of drilling in the South Lokichar Basin as part of its plan to increase production of the hydrocarbon by the end of March this year. This comes after the Ministry of Energy said that it intended to resume small scale oil exports after having suspended the plan last June.