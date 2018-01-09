Sports highlights – January 9, 2018

South B United star Striker Abraham Dawo hopes to play Gor Mahia

South B United Striker, Abraham Dawo wants to play for 16-time Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia in the next few years.The 17-year old, younger brother to former Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia Winger Patrick Oboya has already been snapped up by Police FC head coach Charles ‘Korea’ Omondi who also coached South B at the Koth Biro tourney.

Leicester close to signing Mali Forward Fousseni Diabate

Leicester City are close to completing the signing of Mali Forward Fousseni Diabate. An undisclosed fee has been agreed with French Ligue 2 club, Gazelec Ajaccio, for the 22-year-old who can play either as a striker or winger. Diabate, who will become Claude Puel’s first signing of the transfer window, will initially join up with Leicester’s U23 squad, but could also feature for the first team this season if he impresses the club’s coaches.

Tottenham Striker Harry Kane ranked third most expensive player in the world

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is the third most valuable player in the world, according to a new study.CIES’ Football Observatory says Kane is worth 194.7 million euros (Ksh24 billion), behind only Paris St-Germain forward Neymar, 25, and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, 30. The England forward, 24, scored 56 goals for club and country last year, making him the top scorer in Europe.