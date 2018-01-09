Newspaper summaries – January 9, 2018

Daily Nation

Jubilee and Nasa differ on vetting of Cabinet team

The opposition and the ruling party are headed for a clash over the vetting of nominees to the Cabinet, with the National Super Alliance demanding fresh interviews for ministers retained.National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi on Monday said the nine nominees must be subjected to scrutiny by Parliament and questioned the basis of an assertion by his Majority counterpart Aden Duale that there was no need for that.

Be flexible in quest, US tells opposition

American ambassador Robert Godec has asked the National Super Alliance to be more flexible in its demands for dialogue with President Uhuru Kenyatta, even as its parliamentary leaders insisted that January 30 was the deadline for the talks with Jubilee Party.In separate meetings with Minority Leaders John Mbadi of the National Assembly and Moses Wetang’ula of the Senate, the ambassador, however, admitted that Jubilee and Nasa had different ideas on what would be discussed in these anticipated meetings.

Kingi keen on secession of Coast amidst presidential ambition

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has set his eyes on the presidency when he finishes his second term as county boss.Mr Kingi adds that he will also intensify the push for the secession of the Coast region to enable it to govern itself. The county boss, who together with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, are the key opposition point men at the Coast, say they are to agree on who between them will go for the top seat to improve the chances of one of them clinching the post.

The Standard

Threats to petitioners derail Governor Sonko’s poll petition

Threats to two voters who went to court to challenge the election of Governor Mike Sonko have stalled the hearing of the case. The case was scheduled to begin yesterday but lawyer Anthony Oluoch, for the voters Japheth Moroko and Zacheus Okoth, said his clients were afraid of coming to court. “The threats to the petitioners started in late December last year and have intensified. The fear they have for their lives is real. It cannot be taken lightly with the possibility that something could happen to them,” said Mr Oluoch.

Embakasi East parliamentary loser seeking to access KIEMS kits

Embakasi East parliamentary loser Francis Mureithi wants Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits in 19 polling stations scrutinised. He wants court to compel the electoral commission to supply him with documentation of all incidences of failure by the kits. MP Mureithi, through lawyer Ham Langat, said the court should grant scrutiny due to alleged failure by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials to identify people using the electronic voter identification in some polling stations.

Kalonzo dilemma on who will carry Wiper ticket in Kitui West by-election

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is faced with a difficult moment on his party’s choice in the Kitui West parliamentary seat by-election slated for March 26. The seat fell vacant barely three months after the former MP, the late Francis Nyenze, was sworn in for another term. Daggers have already been drawn with a swelling list of candidates contemplating to replace Mr Nyenze, who was first elected MP in 1997-2002 and 2013 to the date he died.

The Star

I did my best, Muhoro says as he leaves DCI

Former director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro yesterday said he had done his best as the country top detective.Muhoro had served as the DCI boss for seven years and three months until last Friday when President Uhuru Kenyatta dropped him.Uhuru announced changes in the police service with Muhoro, Deputy IGs Joel Kitili and Samuel Arachi fired.Yesterday, Muhoro said he was leaving office with his head held high.

Form parallel government after oath, advisers tell Raila

Advisers of opposition chief Raila Odinga are pushing him to form a parallel government after his controversial inauguration as President slated for January 30, a confidential strategy document indicates. According to the strategy paper seen by the Star, NASA plans to form what it says will be a powerful national organ known as the National People’s Constituent Assembly (NPCA). With the backing of the people’s assemblies at the county level, the strategy is to have NPCA as the de facto executive.

Scrutiny, recount of votes in Homa Bay disrupted for hours

Confusion yesterday marred the start of scrutiny and recount of votes for Homa Bay county governor.The controversy emerged between lawyers of the petitioners and respondents over the number of polling stations in which judge Joseph Karanja granted the recount on December 22 last year.In the case, former Homa Bay governor hopeful Oyugi Magwanga and his running mate Joshua Orero are challenging the victory of Governor Cyprian Awiti and Deputy Govenor Hamilton Orata.

Business Daily

First 52 export containers of SGR cargo arrive at port

The first consignment of 52 export containers ferried on the standard gauge railway (SGR) arrived at the Mombasa port on Monday. Kenya Railways managing director Atanas Maina said most of the containers were exports by logistics firm Bolore Africa. Commercial operations of the freight train service started on Monday last week after six months of testing.The first train left Mombasa with a full load of 216 containers.

Kenyan coffee ranks among the world’s top beans

Three Kenyan factories have been ranked among the world’s best specialty coffee producers for 2017, putting farmers on the path to better earnings. Kabare AA, produced by the Kabare farmers’ cooperative society in Kirinyaga was ranked fourth on Coffee Review’s list of Top 30 with a score of 97 points out of 100. AA is the highest grade of Kenya coffee based on bean size and freedom from physical imperfections.

Rural power authority REA appoints Peter Mbugua as chief executive

The Rural Electrification Authority (REA) has appointed Mr Peter Mbugua as the chief executive officer for a period of three years. Mr Mbugua has been the acting head of the authority since March 2017. The appointment comes barely nine months following the sacking of five senior managers including former CEO Ng’ang’a Munyu to pave way for an audit into how billions of shillings were spent in primary schools’ electrification programme.