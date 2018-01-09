News headlines

News highlights



NASA may shelve plan to swear in Raila

The National Super Alliance (NASA) plan to swear-in Raila Odinga at the end this month can be stopped if President Uhuru Kenyatta softens his stand on engaging in constructive dialogue, Minority Leaders in Parliament have sad. National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi and his Senate counterpart Moses Wetangula said on Monday that the coalition is ready to shelve its planned swearing-in ceremony if the issues they raised are addressed.

High Court shuts down former Teso South MP’s petition to recount votes

The High Court has thrown out a petition by former Teso South MP Mary Emaase seeking a recount of votes. Busia High Court Judge Kiarie Waweru said the Emaase did not give sufficient reasons to warrant the recount. Justice Kiarie said Emaase’s petition lacked merit and only wanted to expand the scope of the petition.The ex MP had claimed that there were massive irregularities in some polling stations.

Nyeri MP accused of being Raila’s mole

James Mwangi,Chairman of the Kenya Coalition for Political Progress, has claimed that Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu is a NASA mole who was sent to stir up trouble for the Jubilee Party. Speaking to journalists in Thika on Monday, Mwangi stated that Ngunjiri was once NASA leader Raila Odinga’s spokesperson. The Chairman added that the Nyeri MP is not Mt Kenya region’s mouthpiece and should “desist from issuing remarks that stir unnecessary excitement among the people.”

Business highlights

Kenya needs 24 hour economy, says Matatu Owners Association



The Matatu Owners Association (MOA) has been hard hit by the December night travel ban and has called for involvement of all stakeholders in seeking a lasting solution to the runway road accidents. The Association said haphazard directives by the National Transport and Safety Agency (NTSA) and the police only serve to disrupt lives and impoverish hardworking Kenyans.“Kenya needs a 24-hour economy to create thousands of jobs but you cannot hurt that prospect just because someone failed to do their work. The night bus travel ban must be lifted partially to 11 pm to allow buses to complete long distance journeys like from Mombasa to Eldoret,” said MOA chairman Simon Kimutai.

We did not sack 1,000 SGR workers, China Communications Construction Company says

China Communications Construction Company, the contractor of the Nairobi–Naivasha SGR Phase 2A project has refuted claims that it has fired 1,000 staff at the Maai Mahiu sub-section.Over the past few days, the workers at the sub-section office No. 4 have been engaging in a strike, raising issues on remuneration and an improvement of the working conditions.The company, however, said since the start of the strike, they have been having discussions with the workers’ representatives on how best to handle these issues.

Road accidents hit insurance sector as sector to pay Ksh500 million in claims

Insurance companies will pay over Ksh500 million in compensation claims for fatal accidents that occurred in December alone, a report by Bima Intermediaries Association of Kenya has found. Bima Chairman Washington Ndegea says the rate of compensation for an insurance fatality due to motor accidents stands at Sh3 million.He says the accidents in December that saw over 200 people dead took away 0.5 per cent of the expected premium income of the year 2017 from only one class of insurance businesses.

Sports highlights

South B United star Striker Abraham Dawo hopes to play Gor Mahia

South B United Striker, Abraham Dawo wants to play for 16-time Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia in the next few years.The 17-year old, younger brother to former Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia Winger Patrick Oboya has already been snapped up by Police FC head coach Charles ‘Korea’ Omondi who also coached South B at the Koth Biro tourney.

Leicester close to signing Mali Forward Fousseni Diabate

Leicester City are close to completing the signing of Mali Forward Fousseni Diabate. An undisclosed fee has been agreed with French Ligue 2 club, Gazelec Ajaccio, for the 22-year-old who can play either as a striker or winger. Diabate, who will become Claude Puel’s first signing of the transfer window, will initially join up with Leicester’s U23 squad, but could also feature for the first team this season if he impresses the club’s coaches.

Tottenham Striker Harry Kane ranked third most expensive player in the world

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is the third most valuable player in the world, according to a new study.CIES’ Football Observatory says Kane is worth 194.7 million euros (Ksh24 billion), behind only Paris St-Germain forward Neymar, 25, and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, 30. The England forward, 24, scored 56 goals for club and country last year, making him the top scorer in Europe.