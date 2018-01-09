Evening news headlines

News highlights

Kayole gangsters kill officer attached to Diplomatic Unit

A police officer attached to the Diplomatic Unit was Tuesday morning shot dead in Kayole area by gangsters who also stole his Jericho pistol.According to witnesses, the officer was in uniform when he was attacked by the three thugs.The officer was shot in the head and fell by the roadside in an incident that left members of the public scampering for safety.Kayole police chief Joseph Gichangi says already a hot pursuit against the thugs believed to be members of outlawed Gaza group is underway.The officer who was headed to work succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Mama Lucy Kibaki hospital.

Governor Mutua denies voter bribery charges

Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua appeared in the dock for the first time in a petition challenging his election filed by his main challenger in the 2017 poll, Wavinya Ndeti.The Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader told the court that no public officer acted as a party agent adding his victory as governor met the constitutional test of accuracy.Wavinya ran for the top county seat on a Wiper party ticket and was trounced by Mutua.Mutua who was questioned by Wavinya’s lawyer Willis Otieno denied that he bribed voters to elect him.

NASA claims that Jubilee Party is divided are unfounded, says Josphat Lowoi

A section of DP William Ruto’s allies in Rift Valley have denied claims of a split in Jubilee Party following the recent changes in government. Chairman of County Assembly Majority Leaders, Josphat Lowoi, said they were satisfied with those appointed by the president so far.He accused the Opposition’s NASA coalition of spreading claims that Jubilee is split over the appointments.

Business highlights

Kenya Railways to charge flat rate for transporting 20 foot containers

The Ministry of Transport has approved a request for a three-month promotional tariff for the Standard Gauge Railway freight service.This is to enable the cargo owners and shipping fraternity experience the new service that was launched on January 1, this year at a promotional tariff up to March.Kenya Railways will now charge a flat rate of US$645 (Ksh64,500) for a 20-foot container and US$843 (Ksh84,300) for 40-foot container, which will include freight, handling charges and returning of empty containers from Nairobi to Mombasa.

Sports highlights

Leeds United Forward Samu Saiz banned for six matches for spitting

Leeds Forward Samu Saiz has accepted his six-game ban for spitting in their FA Cup defeat by Newport and apologised for his “inexcusable” actions.The 26-year-old was sent off by referee Mike Dean in injury time of Sunday’s third-round tie at Rodney Parade.The Spaniard, who will be unavailable until 20 February, has scored nine times in 26 appearances this season.

Wenger says Arsenal have not received an approach for Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal have not received an approach for Alexis Sanchez this month, says Arsene Wenger.Reports emerged on Monday night that Manchester City had agreed a deal with Sanchez for the player to join the club when his Arsenal contract expires at the end of the season.Asked if he expects Sanchez to leave Arsenal, Wenger said: “I expect nothing, I am focused on tomorrow’s game.

West Ham considering Arsenal duo Francis Coquelin and Mohamed Elneny

Arsenal duo Francis Coquelin and Mohamed Elneny are among the players being considered by West Ham as manager David Moyes attempts to strengthen his midfield options this month, according to Sky sources.Moyes revealed in December that he was looking to add to his squad as he attempts to secure the Hammers’ Premier League status.He has identified a new central midfielder as a main priority and Sky sources understands Joe Allen, Steven N’Zonzi, William Carvalho and Jonjo Shelvey are also on his shortlist along with Coquelin and Elneny.