Afternoon sports highlights – January 9, 2018

Man City contact Arsenal over Alexis Sanchez deal
Etihad chiefs have made contact with the Gunners to establish if a deal can be done in this transfer window.And there are two main reasons behind Manchester City’s motivation to accelerate the deal – despite Sanchez being available for free in the summer.City boss Pep Guardiola wants to bring the move forward after seeing Gabriel Jesus ruled out for up to two months with damaged ankle ligaments.That has left Sergio Aguero as the only out-and-out striker in his squad as City bid to battle on domestic and European fronts.
Brighton progresses to FA Cup fourth round despite Crystal Palace complaints
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson was satisfied with how officials handled Glenn Murray’s late winner as Brighton progressed to the FA Cup fourth round.Monday’s tie was the first competitive game in England to have the video assistant referee (VAR) system technology available.Despite Palace’s complaints that Murray may have handled the ball in scoring, a VAR review was not initiated. Hodgson said disallowing the goal “would have been very harsh”.
Everton Striker Oumar Niasse expected to leave squad
Striker Oumar Niasse is expected to leave Everton with summer signings Davy Klaassen and Sandro also potential high-profile departures.Ross Barkley has already joined Chelsea for £15m while Kevin Mirallas has returned to Olympiakos on loan.Brighton, Crystal Palace and West Brom are interested in Senegal’s Niasse, who has scored six goals this season.
