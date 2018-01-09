Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Petition challenging Governor Sonko’s win dismissed

The petition against the election of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been struck out for want of prosecution by petitioners Japheth Moroko and another.Justice Msagha Mbogholi directed the petitioners to pay Governor Sonko Sh2.5 million in costs and a similar amount to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.The suit was dismissed after the petitioners indicated they are no longer interested in prosecuting the petition due to safety fears.The move comes a day after the petitioners informed the court that they were threatened over the weekend.

Senate committees to hold election for Chairpersons and Deputies

Various Senate committees are today expected to hold elections for chairpersons and their deputies.According to the election timeline provided, the Agriculture and Livestock Committee will be the first in line to select their preferred leaders followed by the Land Environment and Natural Resources Committee and later the Information and Technology Committee.The Energy Committee and the Health Committee will later sit in the afternoon to elect their leaders.The Senate has a total of 17 committees and all the committees, with the exception of the House Business Committee, are expected to elect their leaders before the House resumes sittings on February 13.

IEBC gives parties until Wednesday to submit names for Kitui West by-election

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has given political parties interested in participating in the March 26 Kitui West by-election until Wednesday to announce when they will be conducting their party nominations to choose their flag bearers for the contest. IEBC officials said the electoral body requires all interested political parties to also submit names of contestants for the poll.

Business highlights

Kenya’s betting tax highest in the region – PwC

Kenya’s betting tax is the highest in the region and ahead of gaming hubs like the famed Las Vegas, a new report from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has revealed. The consultancy firm says the new 35% tax on all gambling revenues is higher compared to other African countries like South Africa which charges 9.6%, Rwanda 13%, and Uganda 20%.

ERC to implement uniform charges for electricity

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) will implement a new tariff that will have uniform charges for domestic electricity customers, eliminating a subsidy that has for long helped to keep power bills for small consumers low.The largest domestic power consumers currently pay eight times more compared to low users in a tariff plan where the rich pay steeply for poor homes to enjoy the subsidy.Low power consumers (using 50 units and below per month) currently pay Ksh2.50 per kilowatt hour (kWh), known as lifeline tariff, which is a long-running government policy tool to cushion the poor from high costs.

Kenya Power names Ambassador Mahboub Maalim Mohamed new Chairman

Kenya Power today named Ambassador (Engineer) Mahboub Maalim Mohamed as its new Chairman. A former Permanent Secretary in Ministry of State for Special Programmes in Office of the President, Ambassador (Eng.) Mohamed has replaced Hon. Kenneth Marende who served as the head of the national electricity distributor since December 2014.Eng Mohamed, 60, was elected to the Board by the Company’s shareholders during an Annual General Meeting held last month. He is the 26th Chairman of the Board of the 98-year-old power utility company.

Sports highlights

Man City contact Arsenal over Alexis Sanchez deal

Etihad chiefs have made contact with the Gunners to establish if a deal can be done in this transfer window.And there are two main reasons behind Manchester City’s motivation to accelerate the deal – despite Sanchez being available for free in the summer.City boss Pep Guardiola wants to bring the move forward after seeing Gabriel Jesus ruled out for up to two months with damaged ankle ligaments.That has left Sergio Aguero as the only out-and-out striker in his squad as City bid to battle on domestic and European fronts.

Brighton progresses to FA Cup fourth round despite Crystal Palace complaints

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson was satisfied with how officials handled Glenn Murray’s late winner as Brighton progressed to the FA Cup fourth round.Monday’s tie was the first competitive game in England to have the video assistant referee (VAR) system technology available.Despite Palace’s complaints that Murray may have handled the ball in scoring, a VAR review was not initiated. Hodgson said disallowing the goal “would have been very harsh”.

Everton Striker Oumar Niasse expected to leave squad

Striker Oumar Niasse is expected to leave Everton with summer signings Davy Klaassen and Sandro also potential high-profile departures.Ross Barkley has already joined Chelsea for £15m while Kevin Mirallas has returned to Olympiakos on loan.Brighton, Crystal Palace and West Brom are interested in Senegal’s Niasse, who has scored six goals this season.