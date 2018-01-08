Sports highlights – January 8, 2018

Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot and Margaret Chelimo victorious at 41st Antrim International Cross Country race
World 1500m silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot and Margaret Chelimo took top honours at the 41st Antrim International Cross Country in Greenmount on Saturday, the first IAAF Cross Country Permit meeting of 2018. The Kenyan 1500m champion produced an excellent display to win by milliseconds from Ethiopia’s Mogos Tuemay. Cheruiyot led a lead group of seven after the opening lap, with Antrim regular Andy Vernon in second spot, and Morocco’s world steeplechase silver medallist Soufiane Elbakkali in third.
Barcelona beat Levante 3-0
Goals from Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Paulinho saw Barcelona ease to a 3-0 victory over Levante on Sunday.Philippe Coutinho was in attendance at the Nou Camp ahead of the completion of his move from Liverpool, and he saw Barca’s big-money signing from the summer in Ousmane Dembele make his first start since September after a long injury lay-off.
Chelsea Coach Antonio Conte backs Midfielder Ross Barkley to earn England World Cup place
Antonio Conte has revealed he wants to help new Chelsea signing Ross Barkley earn a place in England’s squad for the World Cup in Russia.Barkley completed his move to Chelsea from Everton on Friday, for a fee that Sky sources understand to be £15m plus add-ons.The 24-year-old has not played since May due to a hamstring injury but is nearing match fitness and Conte is hoping that the midfielder can make a rapid return to form in time for the summer tournament.
Tusker beat Homeboyz to go seven points clear
Tusker FC narrowly beat Kakamega Homeboyz in Nakuru last evening to open a seven point lead at the summit of the Sportpesa Premier League. Danson Kago scored the only goal
Ombudsman wants non-Kenyans to chair electoral commission
The Commission on Administrative of Justice (CAJ) wants at least three foreigners to be commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). The commission’s chairman Otiende Amolo said the
Paul Were late call up for Stars friendly to replace Ayub Timbe and Eric Johanna who have opted out
Paul Were has been included in the Harambee Stars team to face Uganda and Congo. The winger who plays for Acharnaikos F.C. in Greece comes in for Ayub Timbe and Eric
