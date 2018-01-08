Sports highlights – January 8, 2018

Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot and Margaret Chelimo victorious at 41st Antrim International Cross Country race

World 1500m silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot and Margaret Chelimo took top honours at the 41st Antrim International Cross Country in Greenmount on Saturday, the first IAAF Cross Country Permit meeting of 2018. The Kenyan 1500m champion produced an excellent display to win by milliseconds from Ethiopia’s Mogos Tuemay. Cheruiyot led a lead group of seven after the opening lap, with Antrim regular Andy Vernon in second spot, and Morocco’s world steeplechase silver medallist Soufiane Elbakkali in third.

Barcelona beat Levante 3-0

Goals from Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Paulinho saw Barcelona ease to a 3-0 victory over Levante on Sunday.Philippe Coutinho was in attendance at the Nou Camp ahead of the completion of his move from Liverpool, and he saw Barca’s big-money signing from the summer in Ousmane Dembele make his first start since September after a long injury lay-off.

Chelsea Coach Antonio Conte backs Midfielder Ross Barkley to earn England World Cup place

Antonio Conte has revealed he wants to help new Chelsea signing Ross Barkley earn a place in England’s squad for the World Cup in Russia.Barkley completed his move to Chelsea from Everton on Friday, for a fee that Sky sources understand to be £15m plus add-ons.The 24-year-old has not played since May due to a hamstring injury but is nearing match fitness and Conte is hoping that the midfielder can make a rapid return to form in time for the summer tournament.