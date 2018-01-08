Newspaper summaries – January 8, 2018

Daily Nation

Ruto hits back over claims of split with Uhuru on Cabinet

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday dismissed reports of a dispute between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta over the selection of the Cabinet.Speaking for the first time since the President announced major changes in his government line-up on Friday, Mr Ruto said speculations about differences between him and the Head of State were baseless.

Education Board kicks out Cardinal Otunga High School chairman

The board chairman of Cardinal Otunga High School, Mosocho in Kisii County has been kicked out following tension at the institution over the posting of a new principal.Father James Obaigwa was accused of not honouring summons to appear before the County Education Board to explain why he locked the principal’s door, preventing Mr Dennis Munyendo from carrying out his duties when he reported to the school.

End of conflict in sight as herders agree to leave Kitui

The perennial conflicts between the Kamba community and pastoralists from north eastern Kenya living along the border of Kitui and Tana River counties is likely to come to an end after herders accepted to move out of the area in the next ten days.This follows a series of peaceful negotiations between the herders and the local leadership championed by Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai and Mutitu Deputy County Commissioner Banjamin Nzioka.

The Standard

Jubilee MPs clash over 2022 Ruto backing

Two Jubilee politicians from the Mt Kenya region yesterday clashed over the region’s backing Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 bid for State House. Gatundu South lawmaker Moses Kuria was apparently angered by his Nyeri Town counterpart Ngunjiri Wambugu’s comments suggesting that Ruto was not guaranteed to get the region’s backing in 2022.

Missing girl in protection has been found, says agency

The 14-year-old-girl who went missing from protective custody has been found. The girl, according to the Witness Protection Agency, was expected to testify against a police officer who allegedly defiled her in a cell at the Murang’a Police Station last year in October. She went missing on December 9 after taking the evening meal. The girl had been arrested in connection with the missing property of a Murang’a University student but was allegedly defiled in a police cell.

Wiper leaders tell Kalonzo not to play second fiddle again even as NASA plans Oath

Pressure is mounting on Kalonzo Musyoka from some Wiper leaders who believe their party leader should never again play second fiddle in the National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential contest. Already, there are calls from top party leaders indicating that Raila Odinga and other NASA leaders have no choice but to back Kalonzo for president in 2022, failing which he will go it alone.

The Star

Kenyans owe Sh100,000 each in public debt

Each and every Kenyan needs to pay at least Sh100,000 in order to clear the country’s mushrooming public debt that reached Sh4.58 trillion in November.Kenya recorded its highest public debt in 2017.Latest data by the Central Bank of Kenya record the government’s internal debt at Sh2.22 trillion in November last year, while the external debt stood at Sh2.31 trillion in September 2017.An analysis of Kenya’s public debt reveals that the government borrowed an average of Sh62.7 billion per month last year, compared to Sh54 billion in 2016 and Sh55 billion the previous year.

I will be sworn in, arrest me if you want, Raila dares state

Nasa leader yesterday said he is not afraid to be sworn in despite repeated warning that this would amount to treason.Plans are underway to swear in Raila and his running mate in the the August elections Kalonzo Musyoka on January 30Raila said he will be sworn in only after the assumption of office team planning the event is ready.”It is not only carrying the Bible and saying ‘ I swear’ we want to make a sure event” Raila said.”We want this swearing in process to be inclusive of all Kenyan, that’s why we are discussing before we go ahead.”Raila added.

I will not sabotage Laboso, says Rutto

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso shared a stage for the first time since her swearing-in with her predecessor Isaac Rutto and agreed to bury the hatchet.Rutto said he has accepted the change of leadership and said he is available to offer Laboso support to take the county forward.He said he will not interfere in the running of the county.“Count on me. I will not interfere with your leadership. It is your time to lead and I will only come in to support where possible,” Rutto said.

Business Daily

Kenya buys more goods from Tanzania despite trade row

Tanzania sold more goods to Kenya in the 10 months to October despite cutting back on consumption of locally made products.Data by Central Bank of Kenya shows that imports from Tanzania increased by 25.44 per cent to Sh13.264 billion in the January-October 2017 period compared to a year earlier.This came as Kenya’s exports to Tanzania in the period plunged to a 10-year low amid unresolved trade spats between Nairobi and Dar es Salam, hurting local manufacturers and traders.

Outcry as Uganda maize floods local market

Even before the dust settles on the long queues of farmers delivering maize to the cereals board, yet another stand-off is evident over flooding of the market with grain from Uganda.They are now blaming free market forces, saying middlemen and millers are taking advantage of the East Africa Community (EAC) common market protocol to import maize from Uganda yet there are adequate local supplies.Shrewd traders purchase the harvest at prices as low as Sh1,800 per 90kg bag at the border, blend it with local produce and sell it at a much higher profit margin.

Tight budget cuts loom as State seeks funds for Big Four agenda

Key state ministries, departments and agencies face massive spending cuts as the Treasury looks for cash to finance President Uhuru Kenyatta’s “Big Four” agenda and tame spiralling public debt.Below-target tax collections amid sluggish economic growth has forced CS Henry Rotich to tighten allocations to free funds for priority sectors in Mr Kenyatta’s second term in office.Tax receipts between July and November 2017 rose by a modest 7.36 per cent to Sh508.70 billion, latest Treasury statistics show, falling short of expectations given the Sh1.44 trillion full-year target.