News headlines

News highlights

Give Uhuru space to do his job, Ruto tells Jubilee Party members

Deputy President William Ruto has urged Jubilee Party leaders to avoid what he described as ‘useless political debates’ on government appointments and 2022 succession.Ruto said Jubilee leaders should instead focus on delivering the party’s manifesto which they sold to Kenyans.“Kenyans, more so jubilee should avoid useless political debates about positions including 2022 and focus single-mindedly on delivering our manifesto voted for by the people while allowing the President the space to perform his constitutional duty to assemble the team for us,” he said.

Makueni residents criticised for overlooking current Governor ahead of 2022 elections

Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior has asked Makueni residents to stop succession politics in the county so as to allow Governor Kivutha Kibwana deliver his election pledges. The Governor is serving his final term as the county boss having been re-elected on August 8. “You elected me overwhelmingly as the Senator and Kivutha Kibwana as the governor. Let us allow him to serve the people,” he said on Saturday.He was addressing mourners at Kiliku primary school, Kibwezi West during the burial of John Kithome, a former staff in the office of the Attorney General.”We shall elect the leaders we want at the right time,” the Senator said.

Ksh 7.5 billion secondary school textbook distribution to be completed today

The government says the distribution of textbooks to all secondary schools in readiness for the entry of Form 1 students is set to be completed by Monday.According to Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Director Julius Jwan, “this is in line with the government’s plan to enhance access to quality education and ensure 100 per cent transition takes of smoothly.”Each Form 1 student reporting to any secondary school will be issued with six text books in core subjects of mathematics, English, Kiswahili, Chemistry, Physics and Biology.The government has spent Sh7.5 billion on the new direct-school textbook supply programme.

Business highlights

Tourism stakeholders optimistic about 2018



Tourism stakeholders are optimistic about a promising 2018 following the performance of the December holidays, which recorded over 90 per cent bookings in the country despite political uncertainty.This is according to Coast Executive of the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers Sam Ikwaye who was speaking shortly after the arrival of a cruise ship at the port of Mombasa with tourists mainly from the United States and United Kingdom.Ikwaye said that some hotels especially in Mombasa, Diani, Watamu and Malindi recorded up to 100 per cent booking comprising both local and foreign tourists.

Taxman earns Ksh62.2 million in Mombasa Port public auction

The Kenya Revenue Authority has earned a total Sh62.2 million in revenue from the just concluded public auction at the Port of Mombasa.According to Nicholas Kinoti, KRA Deputy Commissioner for the Southern Region the revenue was collected from the sale of 53 slots of goods including vehicles, household goods, construction materials and other assorted goods.Kinoti says the goods were auctioned on Wednesday after the importers failed to pay duty to enable them to collect their cargo from the port even after KRA issued a one Month Notice.

State to compensate Kerio Valley residents displaced by fluorspar mill

Kenya’s Government is set to compensate 4,329 displaced landowners who gave up their property for the extraction of fluoride in Kerio Valley. The landowners have been calling for reimbursement over the last five decades after giving up 9,070 acres to Kenya Fluorspar Company. Fluorspar is used to make steel, aluminium and refrigerant gases. During a political rally in Keiyo South sub-county in the run-up to the August 8, 2017 General Election, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the Ministry of Mining to start compensation and address the area’s land issues immediately.

Sports highlights

Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot and Margaret Chelimo victorious at 41st Antrim International Cross Country race

World 1500m silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot and Margaret Chelimo took top honours at the 41st Antrim International Cross Country in Greenmount on Saturday, the first IAAF Cross Country Permit meeting of 2018. The Kenyan 1500m champion produced an excellent display to win by milliseconds from Ethiopia’s Mogos Tuemay. Cheruiyot led a lead group of seven after the opening lap, with Antrim regular Andy Vernon in second spot, and Morocco’s world steeplechase silver medallist Soufiane Elbakkali in third.

Barcelona beat Levante 3-0

Goals from Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Paulinho saw Barcelona ease to a 3-0 victory over Levante on Sunday.Philippe Coutinho was in attendance at the Nou Camp ahead of the completion of his move from Liverpool, and he saw Barca’s big-money signing from the summer in Ousmane Dembele make his first start since September after a long injury lay-off.

Chelsea Coach Antonio Conte backs Midfielder Ross Barkley to earn England World Cup place

Antonio Conte has revealed he wants to help new Chelsea signing Ross Barkley earn a place in England’s squad for the World Cup in Russia.Barkley completed his move to Chelsea from Everton on Friday, for a fee that Sky sources understand to be £15m plus add-ons.The 24-year-old has not played since May due to a hamstring injury but is nearing match fitness and Conte is hoping that the midfielder can make a rapid return to form in time for the summer tournament.