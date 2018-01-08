Evening news highlights

News highlights

Health Ministry terms shisha ‘gateway drug’

The Ministry of Health has defended the decision to ban shisha, arguing that it is a gateway to consumption of hard drugs such as heroin. Health Cabinet Secretary Dr Cleopa Mailu says in papers lodged before a Nairobi court the move to ban shisha is not in bad faith or unreasonable as alleged by the petitioners.Mailu in response to the case contesting the ban explains that his action was informed by the resolve to protect the public from harmful effects and practices associated with shisha consumption.The CS adds that he rightly exercised his powers under the Public Health Act by imposing the ban on importation, sale, advertisement, promotion and distribution of shisha in Kenya.

Somali pastoralists call for arrest of Kitui East MP

Somali pastoralists from North-eastern Kenya want the government to arrest Kitui East Member of Parliament Nimrod Mbai for threatening to forcefully evict them from Kitui County.Led by their spokesman Mowlud Bill, they accused the legislator of threatening to evict them from Malalani, Kyamatu and Endau.In what he called fact-finding mission to end perennial conflict between the Kamba community and the pastoralists, Mbai categorically stated that the resources in Nziu and Aithi Ranch in Kitui County cannot be shared by the two communities.

Investigation into baby Pendo’s death begins next month

A public inquest seeking to establish the killers of baby Samantha Pendo will commence on February 16 when the case will be mentioned at a Kisumu Magistrate’s Court.This comes after a file was opened at the court as ordered by the former Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko. Tobiko had also directed that senior officers in command during the incident to face disciplinary actions and further ordered for compensation of the bereaved family for emotional and physical torture experienced after the attack.

Business highlights

Jambojet increases flight frequencies on all its routes

Low-cost carrier Jambojet has increased flight frequencies across all its routes countrywide.The airline has increased its flights from Nairobi to Mombasa from 22 to 39 flights per week, while the Kisumu route will now have 28 flights per week up from the previous 14 flights.The budget airline will have 29 additional flights per week from the current 73 across its network six destinations, providing passengers added flexibility to manage their travel.Eldoret and Kisumu will now have an afternoon flight on all weekdays while Ukunda will get four additional flights respectively. In total, the coastal route will be having 62 flights per week.

Energy Ministry says electric bill fluctuations were caused by system upgrade

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter says electricity billing fluctuation being experienced by Kenyans is as a result of an upgrade in billing systems by Kenya Power set to be completed by the end of January.Keter who refuted claims of a change in tariff or backdating of electricity bills says the new system will see Kenya Power stop estimating bills resulting in variations in billings.He says the new system will enable Kenya Power to get readings easily and also allows a consumer to self-read their meter and upload on an app on their phone hence enhance billing accuracy.The app will be launched later this month.

South Asian company to set up pharmaceutical plant in Athi River

Square Pharmaceuticals, a Bangladeshi firm, has today broken ground for a Ksh7.5 billion capsules plant at the Export Processing Zones in Athi River.The plant, expected to be completed in July next year, will have a capacity of about two billion tablets and 60 million bottles of liquid medicines when fully operational.The medicines will be sold to the domestic market and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa).

Sports highlights

Watford interested in Swansea’s Alfie Mawson

Watford are rivalling West Ham with interest in Swansea defender Alfie Mawson, Sky Sports News understands.The 23-year-old England U21 international is highly sought-after following a string of impressive displays, despite the Swans’ struggles at the foot of the Premier League table.

Arsenal and Man City contact West Brom over defender Jonny Evans

Arsenal and Manchester City have made contact with West Brom about the potential signing of Jonny Evans.Gunners manager Arsene Wenger may be willing to ask his club to pay £25m to take the 30-year-old Northern Ireland international to Emirates Stadium.Arsenal have the advantage of knowing the Baggies are interested in their 32-year-old full-back Mathieu Debuchy, who wants regular first-team football.

Barcelona unveil Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho at Nou Camp

Philippe Coutinho’s £142m move to Barcelona was officially confirmed today as the playmaker was unveiled to fans at the Nou Camp.The 25-year-old Brazilian signed a contract alongside Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, before performing keepy-uppies in front of supporters.A deal for Coutinho to join Barcelona from Liverpool was agreed on Saturday.