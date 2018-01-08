Business highlights – January 8, 2018

Tourism stakeholders optimistic about 2018



Tourism stakeholders are optimistic about a promising 2018 following the performance of the December holidays, which recorded over 90 per cent bookings in the country despite political uncertainty.This is according to Coast Executive of the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers Sam Ikwaye who was speaking shortly after the arrival of a cruise ship at the port of Mombasa with tourists mainly from the United States and United Kingdom.Ikwaye said that some hotels especially in Mombasa, Diani, Watamu and Malindi recorded up to 100 per cent booking comprising both local and foreign tourists.

Taxman earns Ksh62.2 million in Mombasa Port public auction

The Kenya Revenue Authority has earned a total Sh62.2 million in revenue from the just concluded public auction at the Port of Mombasa.According to Nicholas Kinoti, KRA Deputy Commissioner for the Southern Region the revenue was collected from the sale of 53 slots of goods including vehicles, household goods, construction materials and other assorted goods.Kinoti says the goods were auctioned on Wednesday after the importers failed to pay duty to enable them to collect their cargo from the port even after KRA issued a one Month Notice.

State to compensate Kerio Valley residents displaced by fluorspar mill

Kenya’s Government is set to compensate 4,329 displaced landowners who gave up their property for the extraction of fluoride in Kerio Valley. The landowners have been calling for reimbursement over the last five decades after giving up 9,070 acres to Kenya Fluorspar Company. Fluorspar is used to make steel, aluminium and refrigerant gases. During a political rally in Keiyo South sub-county in the run-up to the August 8, 2017 General Election, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the Ministry of Mining to start compensation and address the area’s land issues immediately.