Afternoon sports highlights – January 8, 2018

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits team made same mistakes in Nottingham Forest loss
Arsene Wenger accused his Arsenal side of repeating the same mistakes as they were beaten 4-2 by Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.Having made nine changes for the clash at the City Ground, the Gunners produced a below-par performance against their Championship hosts.Forest led 2-1 at half-time and scored two penalties in the second half to condemn Wenger to his first FA Cup third-round defeat.
Liverpool likely to sign Guinea Midfielder Naby Keita from RB Leipzig
Liverpool will explore the possibility of bringing forward Naby Keita’s move from RB Leipzig. The club paid £57m to sign the Guinea midfielder last summer and he has remained on loan at Leipzig as part of the arrangement.
Chelsea Midfielder Jake Clarke-Salter poised to complete loan move to Sunderland
Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter is poised to complete a loan move to Sunderland. The 20-year-old starred for England in their U20 World Cup win and was close to joining Birmingham on loan in the summer.
President warns against hate speech
President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned politicians against spreading hatred among Kenyans ahead of next year’s General Election and instead debate on real issues. In a statement State House spokesman Manoah
Graft devolved to counties, EACC survey shows Corruption is taking root in counties, according to a survey done by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC). The survey that targeted 39
KBC leads TV stations in terms of local content aired
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) has been named the leading television station that airs most the country’s local content, a new survey reveals. KBC leads the pack since 42 per cent
