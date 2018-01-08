Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

I am willing to work with Uhuru, says Raila Odinga



National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition leader, Raila Odinga has said he is willing to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta as long as the Head of State admits that the current government is not without its flaws. “We are willing to work with him in this regard and bring change. This will help him build his legacy.Uhuru should agree that things must change. Kenya desires change and he can help in creating that change. Kenya has great potential and we can turn this country into the Canaan that we have been talking about,” the opposition party leader said in an interview this morning.

Siaya nurses threaten to go on strike

Siaya nurses will go on strike if their salaries are not paid by close of business on Tuesday, Sylvester Ng’anda, county secretary of the Kenya National Union of Nurses has said. Ng’anda said today that the medical workers have not been paid for close to nine months. He stated that the union held a meeting with the Siaya administration and that it promised to release the pay by last Friday.The official said that since the money was not wired, the administration has until tomorrow to meet their demands.

Kitui East MP gives Somali herders 10 days to leave the region

Kitui East Member of Parliament Nimrod Mbai has asked all Somali herders to vacate the region within 10 days. In a statement issued on Sunday, Mbai said the herders have encroached on the farms of his constituents. Mbai said the animals have caused bees to fly away from their hives, killing a main source of livelihoods for Kitui residents.

Business highlights

De La Rue loses currency printing tender

The Central Bank of Kenya’s (CBK’s) award of currency printing tender to British firm De La Rue was nullified due to wrongful application of the law. CBK was found to have violated the law by applying a 15% margin preference meant for local firms to favour De La Rue International Limited, which is registered in the UK. De La Rue plc is a banknote manufacturer, security printing of passports and tax stamps, brand authentication and papermaking company with headquarters in Basingstoke, Hampshire, England.

Embu County moves to double revenue collection

Embu’s County government has set a revenue target of Ksh900 million to supplement the allocation from the national government in a bid to spur economic growth. The devolved unit currently collects about Ksh500 million annually and will thus have to raise an additional Ksh400 million locally to meet the ambitious target.

Madaraka Express launches online booking service

Kenya’s Madaraka Express train service has today launched an online booking platform for its tickets. Through the portal metickets.krc.co.ke, passengers will be able to select their preferred type of train, starting station, destination, travel date, coach type, number of passengers traveling and passenger details such as name, gender and seat number.

Sports highlights

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits team made same mistakes in Nottingham Forest loss

Arsene Wenger accused his Arsenal side of repeating the same mistakes as they were beaten 4-2 by Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.Having made nine changes for the clash at the City Ground, the Gunners produced a below-par performance against their Championship hosts.Forest led 2-1 at half-time and scored two penalties in the second half to condemn Wenger to his first FA Cup third-round defeat.

Liverpool likely to sign Guinea Midfielder Naby Keita from RB Leipzig

Liverpool will explore the possibility of bringing forward Naby Keita’s move from RB Leipzig. The club paid £57m to sign the Guinea midfielder last summer and he has remained on loan at Leipzig as part of the arrangement.

Chelsea Midfielder Jake Clarke-Salter poised to complete loan move to Sunderland

Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter is poised to complete a loan move to Sunderland. The 20-year-old starred for England in their U20 World Cup win and was close to joining Birmingham on loan in the summer.