Afternoon business highlights – January 8, 2018

De La Rue loses currency printing tender
The Central Bank of Kenya’s (CBK’s) award of currency printing tender to British firm De La Rue was nullified due to wrongful application of the law. CBK was found to have violated the law by applying a 15% margin preference meant for local firms to favour De La Rue International Limited, which is registered in the UK. De La Rue plc is a banknote manufacturer, security printing of passports and tax stamps, brand authentication and papermaking company with headquarters in Basingstoke, Hampshire, England.
Embu County moves to double revenue collection
Embu’s County government has set a revenue target of Ksh900 million to supplement the allocation from the national government in a bid to spur economic growth. The devolved unit currently collects about Ksh500 million annually and will thus have to raise an additional Ksh400 million locally to meet the ambitious target.
Madaraka Express launches online booking service
Kenya’s Madaraka Express train service has today launched an online booking platform for its tickets. Through the portal metickets.krc.co.ke, passengers will be able to select their preferred type of train, starting station, destination, travel date, coach type, number of passengers traveling and passenger details such as name, gender and seat number.
You might also like
KDF kills 31 Al-Shabaab terrorists in Somalia
11 AK-47 rifles, 4 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were seized from the terrorists KDF spokesman says two vehicles belonging to the group were also destroyed during the raid 31 Al-Shabaab
Trust new banking platform to inspire brand loyalty, bankers tell public
The public needs to trust the recently-introduced service dubbed ‘Kenya Interbank Transaction Switch’ (KITS) so as to inspire brand loyalty and boost financial inclusion, the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) has
Foreign Affairs ministry dismisses claims of ignoring 4 Kenyans detained in South Sudan
Foreign Affairs ministry says it is following up on the case of 4 Kenyans held up in Juba The four were working for a technology firm in Juba when they
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!