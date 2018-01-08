Afternoon business highlights – January 8, 2018

De La Rue loses currency printing tender

The Central Bank of Kenya’s (CBK’s) award of currency printing tender to British firm De La Rue was nullified due to wrongful application of the law. CBK was found to have violated the law by applying a 15% margin preference meant for local firms to favour De La Rue International Limited, which is registered in the UK. De La Rue plc is a banknote manufacturer, security printing of passports and tax stamps, brand authentication and papermaking company with headquarters in Basingstoke, Hampshire, England.

Embu County moves to double revenue collection

Embu’s County government has set a revenue target of Ksh900 million to supplement the allocation from the national government in a bid to spur economic growth. The devolved unit currently collects about Ksh500 million annually and will thus have to raise an additional Ksh400 million locally to meet the ambitious target.

Madaraka Express launches online booking service

Kenya’s Madaraka Express train service has today launched an online booking platform for its tickets. Through the portal metickets.krc.co.ke, passengers will be able to select their preferred type of train, starting station, destination, travel date, coach type, number of passengers traveling and passenger details such as name, gender and seat number.