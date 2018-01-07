News Headlines

News Highlights
We are not recruiting, KDF warns
The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has warned Kenyans against falling prey to fake recruiters claiming that KDF 2018 recruitment is underway. Posting on social media, KDF advised that when the time comes, the recruitment will be advertised on the news media and warned Kenyans of fraudsters collecting money through online advertisements.
Narok residents block road after shooting of protester
Residents of Suswa in Narok County yesterday barricaded the Narok-Suswa road following the shooting of a young man who was among a crowd of youth protesting denial of SGR construction jobs. The protesters demanded the immediate arrest of the policemen who shot the man, threatening to burn down the Suswa SGR bases.
Simba Coach bus torched
Bodaboda operators in Malindi burned down a Simba Coach bus after it allegedly hit one of their own. The rider died on the spot after the accident that occurred along the Malindi-Mombasa road while the bus driver fled for his life leaving the bus at the mercy of the irate Bodaboda riders.
Business Highlights
KRA makes sh62 million in auction
The Kenya Revenue Authority has made sh62. 2 million from the just concluded auction at the port of Mombasa. During the auction, vehicles, household goods, construction material and other assorted goods were sold after importers failed to pay clearance duty within the given one month notice period.
Tourism sector optimistic of 2018
Tourism stakeholders are optimistic that 2018 holds good tidings for the sector. This follows excellent performance in December where hotels were 90 percent booked despite the hovering political tension in the country. Massive hotel bokings were recorded in Malindi, Mombasa, Diani and Watamu with a cruise ship carrying US and UK tourists arriving in the country earlier this week.
Kenya warned against restrictive policies
The World Bank has cautioned Kenya against restrictive market policies that have have made the country unattractive for investment thus slowed economic growth. In a report dubbed Unlocking Growth Potential in Kenya: Dismantling Regulatory Obstacles to Competition, the World Bank says Kenya’s regulations are unfriendly to healthy competition and distort markets imparting a negative effect on the country’s growth curve.
Sports highlights
Stoke City sack manager after poor run
Mark Hughes has been sacked as manager of Stoke City, just hours after the club’s FA Cup third-round exit at the hands of League Two Coventry City.
A run of five defeats in seven Premier League games also contributed to Hughes’ departure and he leaves with the club in the relegation zone.
Hughes, 54, had been in charge of the Potters for four and a half years.
Coventry pull shocker on Stoke City
Coventry City claimed a shock FA Cup third-round victory over Premier League Stoke City as manager Mark Robins called for Sky Blues fans to return to the club.
Jordan Willis’ towering header put the League Two side ahead, before the defender felled Ramadan Sobhi after the break and Charlie Adam levelled from the spot.
But right-back Jack Grimmer fired his side back ahead from outside the area with 20 minutes to play and Coventry held on for an historic victory.
Johanna Konta set for Sydney title
Johanna Konta looks set to defend her Sydney International title, despite withdrawing from her quarter-final in Brisbane with a hip injury.
Konta, who plays Agnieszka Radwanska in the first round, says her hip injury, suffered on Thursday, has settled down “much better than expected.”
The Sydney match on Monday is a repeat of last year’s final.
You might also like
Sports headlines-July 21 2017 United beat City in Manchester US derby
United beat City in Manchester US derby Romelu Lukaku scored his second goal in two matches as Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-0 in Houston on Thursday. Romelu Lukaku showed
News highlights-March 9 2017 Controversial businessman Kobia arrested over abduction claim
Controversial businessman Kobia arrested over abduction claim Businessman Paul Kobia has been arrested for allegedly abducting a Congolese national over a Sh40 million dispute. The businessman was arrested on Thursday
News Headlines
IEBC sets limits on expenditure during the 2017 campaigns The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has published the new campaign finance limits that cap contributions and spending by political
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!