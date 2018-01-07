News Headlines

News Highlights

We are not recruiting, KDF warns

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has warned Kenyans against falling prey to fake recruiters claiming that KDF 2018 recruitment is underway. Posting on social media, KDF advised that when the time comes, the recruitment will be advertised on the news media and warned Kenyans of fraudsters collecting money through online advertisements.

Narok residents block road after shooting of protester

Residents of Suswa in Narok County yesterday barricaded the Narok-Suswa road following the shooting of a young man who was among a crowd of youth protesting denial of SGR construction jobs. The protesters demanded the immediate arrest of the policemen who shot the man, threatening to burn down the Suswa SGR bases.

Simba Coach bus torched

Bodaboda operators in Malindi burned down a Simba Coach bus after it allegedly hit one of their own. The rider died on the spot after the accident that occurred along the Malindi-Mombasa road while the bus driver fled for his life leaving the bus at the mercy of the irate Bodaboda riders.

Business Highlights

KRA makes sh62 million in auction

The Kenya Revenue Authority has made sh62. 2 million from the just concluded auction at the port of Mombasa. During the auction, vehicles, household goods, construction material and other assorted goods were sold after importers failed to pay clearance duty within the given one month notice period.

Tourism sector optimistic of 2018

Tourism stakeholders are optimistic that 2018 holds good tidings for the sector. This follows excellent performance in December where hotels were 90 percent booked despite the hovering political tension in the country. Massive hotel bokings were recorded in Malindi, Mombasa, Diani and Watamu with a cruise ship carrying US and UK tourists arriving in the country earlier this week.

Kenya warned against restrictive policies

The World Bank has cautioned Kenya against restrictive market policies that have have made the country unattractive for investment thus slowed economic growth. In a report dubbed Unlocking Growth Potential in Kenya: Dismantling Regulatory Obstacles to Competition, the World Bank says Kenya’s regulations are unfriendly to healthy competition and distort markets imparting a negative effect on the country’s growth curve.

Sports highlights

Stoke City sack manager after poor run

Mark Hughes has been sacked as manager of Stoke City, just hours after the club’s FA Cup third-round exit at the hands of League Two Coventry City.

A run of five defeats in seven Premier League games also contributed to Hughes’ departure and he leaves with the club in the relegation zone.

Hughes, 54, had been in charge of the Potters for four and a half years.

Coventry pull shocker on Stoke City

Coventry City claimed a shock FA Cup third-round victory over Premier League Stoke City as manager Mark Robins called for Sky Blues fans to return to the club.

Jordan Willis’ towering header put the League Two side ahead, before the defender felled Ramadan Sobhi after the break and Charlie Adam levelled from the spot.

But right-back Jack Grimmer fired his side back ahead from outside the area with 20 minutes to play and Coventry held on for an historic victory.

Johanna Konta set for Sydney title

Johanna Konta looks set to defend her Sydney International title, despite withdrawing from her quarter-final in Brisbane with a hip injury.

Konta, who plays Agnieszka Radwanska in the first round, says her hip injury, suffered on Thursday, has settled down “much better than expected.”

The Sydney match on Monday is a repeat of last year’s final.