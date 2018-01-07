Evening News Headlines

News Headlines

Alshabaab destroy Wajir communication mast

Suspected Alshabaab attackers have destroyed a communication mast belonging to Safaricom in Kutulo, Wajir County. Authorities say a big explosion was heard as security officers scampered for safety in the confusion. A gun battle then ensued shortly after forcing the suspected militants to flee.

5 Killed in Pokot-Elgeyo Marakwet border attack

5 people were killed following two attacks at Chesegon and Tot areas at the Pokot-Elgeyo Marakwet border. The first attack was conducted on Friday in Chesegon leaving three people dead as the attackers made away with hundreds of cattle. The second attack was conducted on Tot village in retaliation where two people died in the gun battle. Tension remains high in the area as residents fear more attacks in the future.

One dead in Taita Taveta accident

One person has died and 28 others left injured after a bus they were travelling in veered off the road and rolled. The bus was speeding along the Mwatate-Wundanyi road headed to Mombasa after a burial.

Business Highlights

Uganda maize floods local market

Concern has been raised over Ugandan maize flooding the Kenyan market, a phenomenon that has been blamed on EAC free market policies. Farmers who have been queueing to deliver their product to the cereals board say millers are now taking advantage of the free market to import Ugandan maize at a cheap price then sell it locally at an inflated price.

Budget cuts loom at ministries

Sharp budget cuts are expected to be made at ministries as the government seeks funds to steer the big four agenda. Treasury CS Henry Rotich has taken several measures to cut spending at key government ministries, even requiring ministries to justify cash demands outside normal allocation before release of the said cash.

The fiscal consolidation is expected to bolster key interest areas as well as tax receipts.

Cost of living biggest headache for Kenyans

High cost of living is the biggest issue of worry for Kenyans in 2018. This is according to an IPSOS poll which ranks hunger and unemployment in second and third place respectively on the Kenyans’ list of worries. On matters corruption, 44 percent believe that nothing will change this year. Getting married and buying a vehicle are at the bottom of the wish list.

Sports highlights

Rangers sign Brighton winger Jamie Murphy on loan

Rangers have signed Brighton’s former Motherwell winger Jamie Murphy on loan until the end of the season.

The deal for the 28-year-old Scot “will become permanent” in the summer when Rangers pay a “guaranteed fixed fee” according to the Ibrox club’s website.

Murphy made 35 league appearances as Brighton earned promotion from the Championship last season.

James Dasaolu & Ashleigh Nelson withdraw from Commonwealth Games 2018

James Dasaolu and Ashleigh Nelson have withdrawn from Team England’s Commonwealth Games squad.

Two-time European champion Dasaolu, 30, is Britain’s second fastest man over 100m and had been entered to compete in the 100m and 4x100m relay.

Nelson, 26, who won World Championship relay bronze in 2013, was due to run in the 4x100m event.

Dustin Johnson takes two-shot lead in Hawaii

World number one Dustin Johnson holds a two-shot lead going into the final day of the Tournament of Champions.

The American shot a seven-under-par 66 on the third day in Hawaii to move clear of the 34-man field on 16 under.

Compatriot Brian Harman is his closest challenger while Spaniard Jon Rahm is a further two shots back after picking up five shots on his last five holes.