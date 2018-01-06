News Headlines

News Highlights

Muranga MCAs fight in Kiambu

Three people were injured after a fist fight broke out in Ruaka,Kiambu County where Muranga MCAs stormed a meeting by a section of the county leadership. The MCAs accused their counterparts of planning to replace them and demanded an explanation for the isolated meeting. Those injured include Gatanga Ward MCA Nahashon Gachuhi, Kamacharia MCA Gerrard Wambugu and Kigumo Jubilee Party Chairman Charles Njoroge.

Uhuru makes surprise kick outs in cabinet

13 cabinet secretaries have been dropped from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet in his second term. Those dropped include Amina Mohammed, Hassan Wario, Dan Kazungu, Eugene Wamalwa, Secily Kariuki, Mwangi Kiunjuri, Adan Mohammed, Judy Wakhungu, Willy Bett, Cleopa Mailu, Phyllis Kandie, Raychelle Omamo and Jacob Kaimenyi. Those retained include Henry Rotich, Najib Balala, Fred Matiangi, James Macharia, Charles Keter and Joseph Mucheru.

Drunk firefighter crashes engine

A drunk fire engine driver narrowly escaped death after the truck veered off Ngong Road, crashing into a wall. According to an eye witness, the driver reeked of alcohol and is suspected to have crashed the truck on purpose. He sustained minor injuries.

Business Highlights

SGR constructors protest over pay

Construction of the SGR at the Nairobi-Naivasha phase has stalled late this week as workers protest poor pay and bad working conditions. The hundreds of workers have vowed to only return to work after their grievances are addressed including full payment of their salaries.

Carbacid directors get payrise

Directors of Carbacid Investment, an NSE listed firm got a 7.8 percent payrise despite a dip in profits of 6.1 percent. Dennis Awori, Maina Wanjigi, Baloobhai Patel and Mukesh Shah received sh12. 3 million in 2017 as compared to sh 11.4 million received in 2016.

Loan demand fails to rise

Political uncertainty prevented the 11 major economic sectors from recording a rise in loans. According to the CBK, banks loans grew by only 1.02 percent while mining and quarrying, energy, water, finance, agriculture, tourism, construction, trade, transport and communication loan figured remained unchanged.

Sports highlights

Leopards to unveil new sponsor

KPL giants AFC Leopards hope to finalize a sponsorship deal with a new corporate partner. This is after losing partnership with a local gaming firm due to government taxation issues. Despite the financial setback, the club has been working towards the oncoming Africa championships such as the Confederation Cup in February.

Dijk lifts Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk made a dream start for Liverpool following his £75m move from Southampton as his late header settled a highly competitive FA Cup third round Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield.

The visitors looked on course for a replay at Goodison Park until keeper Jordan Pickford misjudged a corner allowing Van Dijk, who cost a world record fee for a defender, to steal in six minutes from time and send the Reds into the fourth round.

United sails to FA Cup fourth round

Manchester United left it late to beat Derby County in an entertaining FA Cup third-round game at Old Trafford.

A replay looked on the cards until Romelu Lukaku laid the ball off to Jesse Lingard, who took a touch and sent a 20-yard shot on the bounce into the top corner.

And half-time substitute Lukaku sealed the win after playing a one-two with Anthony Martial to cap off a counter attack.

United striker Marcus Rashford had hit the post in both halves – with a close-range header that he should have buried and a fierce shot across goal.

Rams keeper Scott Carson was excellent, making eight saves, including fine stops to keep out Juan Mata and Paul Pogba free-kicks.

Derby, second in the Championship, played well and Tom Lawrence forced a good diving save from Sergio Romero.