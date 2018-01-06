Evening News Headlines

News Highlights

Fired CSs to remain in office

Cabinet secretaries who were yesterday dropped by President Uhuru Kenyatta will remain in office until a new cabinet is fully constituted. This is according to Statehouse spokesman Manoah Esipisu. President Kenyatta has promised to fully constitute the cabinet in the coming days with individuals who will help achieve the ‘big four’ pillars of Uhuru’s second term.

Retained CSs will not be vetted

Cabinet secretaries who escaped the axe of dismissal from the cabinet yesterday will not undergo the vetting process. National Assembly majority leader Aden Duale says the process is unnecessary for the six going by international practice and the 2011parliamentary act on public appointments. The six CSs include James Macharia, Fred Matiangi, Joseph Mucheru, Charles Keter, Henry Rotich and Najib Balala.

Man mauled by dogs in Kericho

A 38 year old man was on Friday night mauled to death by dogs after straying into a private compound. Authorities say the man was tipsy when straying to his death. The owner of the three dogs claims to have not heard the commotion and is under investigation.

Business Highlights

Call scam hits Kenya

An international calls scam has hit Kenyan networks leaving network subscribers in jitters. In the scam, unsuspecting mobile users find missed calls from international numbers and on calling back, are drained of credit through premium numbers. The scammers are mostly from Somalia, Switzerland, Syria and Latvia.

Machinery shipments drop

Industrial machinery imports dropped by sh5. 7 billion last year, a drop that has been attributed to political tension sorrounding the August general election. This adds to the manufacturing sector stagnation that has been placed at 10 percent of the GDP over the last decade.

Insurance mergers and acquisitions to rise

Mergers and acquisitions in the insurance industry are expected to increase in 2018 owing to new accounting standards that take effect this year. The Insurance Regulatory Authority will be advising firms to comply with the International Financial Reporting Standards with the aim of improving transparency in the insurance industry.

Sports highlights

Roberto Firmino-Mason Holgate: Liverpool will fully co-operate with any investigation

Liverpool say they will co-operate with any investigation into Roberto Firmino’s clash with Mason Holgate in the Reds’ 2-1 FA Cup win over Everton.

Holgate pushed forward Firmino over the advertising hoardings and into the crowd, with the Everton defender left furious after the pair subsequently exchanged angry words.

The incident – for which neither player was booked – will be in the match report referee Bobby Madley sends to the Football Association, who will decide whether to investigate further.

Jose Mourinho escalates feud with Antonio Conte with ‘match-fixing’ jibe

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has continued his feud with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte by saying he will never be “suspended for match-fixing”.

Conte received a four-month suspension while at Juventus in the 2012-13 season for failing to report match-fixing at his previous club Siena.

In 2016, the Italian was cleared by a court of any wrongdoing in the matter. Mourinho’s comments came after Conte had accused the Portuguese of forgetting his own antics in the past.

Conte had reacted angrily this week to Mourinho’s assertion that he did not need to act like a “clown” in his technical area, saying: “I think he has to see himself in the past – maybe he was speaking about himself in the past.”

Elina Svitolina beats Aliaksandra Sasnovich to title

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina won the first WTA title of the year, beating surprise finalist Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2 6-1 at the Brisbane International.

The third seed and world number six looked full of confident against the world number 88 from Belarus who had come through qualifying.

Svitolina, who had beaten second seed Karolina Pliskova in the semi-final, was in complete control throughout.

It gives the 23-year-old her 10th WTA career title.