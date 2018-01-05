Sports highlights

Australian Open 2018: Serena Williams withdraws from tournament
Former world number one Serena Williams has withdrawn from this month’s Australian Open in Melbourne.
The 36-year-old American last week played her first match since giving birth in September. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner and the reigning Australian Open champion, said: “Although I am super close, I’m not where I want to be.”
Obiang, Son trade sublime goals
Son Heung-min and Pedro Obiang scored two stunning long-range strikes as Tottenham drew with West Ham.
Obiang’s 35-yard drive into the top corner was the first shot for David Moyes’ Hammers at Wembley, with Spurs having had 20 by that stage.
The hosts dominated the game – both sides’ second Premier League match in 48 hours – but were denied by a series of last-ditch blocks and saves.
Tiger Woods: American to play in Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines
Tiger Woods will continue his competitive comeback at the Farmers Insurance Open later this month.
The 14-time major winner underwent back surgery last April and was sidelined for almost 10 months.
However, the 42-year-old returned in December at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas and will now play his first PGA Tour event for a year at Torrey Pines from 25-28 January.
He will also compete at the Genesis Open in Los Angeles next month.
Woods made his PGA Tour debut at the The Riviera Country Club in 1992 as an amateur and his company now manages the tournament, which runs from 15-18 February.
You might also like
Kenya scales six places up in FIFA rankings
Kenya’s Harambee Stars have risen up six places in the latest Fifa World Rankings, sitting at position 85 in the rankings released Thursday, October 20. Stars were ranked 96th in
Messi will play Friday at Soldier Field, Argentina coach confirms
Argentina star Lionel Messi will return to the field tonight against Panama at Soldier Field after being kept out of the pitch for his country’s Copa America opener by a
Nigeria set final date with Cameroon
Nigeria striker Desire Oparanozie scored the only goal against a disciplined South Africa to earn her side a place in the final of the African Women’s Cup of Nations against
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!