Sports highlights

Australian Open 2018: Serena Williams withdraws from tournament

Former world number one Serena Williams has withdrawn from this month’s Australian Open in Melbourne.

The 36-year-old American last week played her first match since giving birth in September. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner and the reigning Australian Open champion, said: “Although I am super close, I’m not where I want to be.”

Obiang, Son trade sublime goals

Son Heung-min and Pedro Obiang scored two stunning long-range strikes as Tottenham drew with West Ham.

Obiang’s 35-yard drive into the top corner was the first shot for David Moyes’ Hammers at Wembley, with Spurs having had 20 by that stage.

The hosts dominated the game – both sides’ second Premier League match in 48 hours – but were denied by a series of last-ditch blocks and saves.

Tiger Woods: American to play in Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods will continue his competitive comeback at the Farmers Insurance Open later this month.

The 14-time major winner underwent back surgery last April and was sidelined for almost 10 months.

However, the 42-year-old returned in December at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas and will now play his first PGA Tour event for a year at Torrey Pines from 25-28 January.

He will also compete at the Genesis Open in Los Angeles next month.

Woods made his PGA Tour debut at the The Riviera Country Club in 1992 as an amateur and his company now manages the tournament, which runs from 15-18 February.