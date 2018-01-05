Sports highlights

Bandari manager dies

Grief has engulfed Bandari FC camp after the death of team manager Charles Obwaka. The deceased is said to have suffered a heart attack after complaing of severe chest pain and breathing difficulties shortly after watching the derby between Chelsea and Arsenal on Thursday.

Jose Mourinho: Man Utd manager says he wants to stay at the club

Jose Mourinho has described claims he is ready to leave Manchester United at the end of the season as “garbage”.

Mourinho is in discussions over a new contract but it has been claimed he is so unhappy at Old Trafford that he is ready to walk away.

His commitment has also been questioned as he continues to live in a hotel rather than move into his own house.

“I say garbage. I don’t find a better word than to define the talk,” Mourinho said.

Khawaja nears century on day two at the SCG

Australia laid a platform from which they can take control of the final Ashes Test against England on the second day in Sydney.

Usman Khawaja’s unbeaten 91 took the home side to 193-2, 153 behind.

Khawaja shared stands of 85 with David Warner, who made 56, and an unbroken 107 with captain Steve Smith, ominously placed on 44 not out.

England earlier moved their overnight 233-5 to 346 all out in an action-packed morning session.