Newspapers Review

The problem with national talks, from the horses’ mouths

Jubilee and National Super Alliance leaders have hit a deadlock on the much anticipated national dialogue to end the political stand-off brought about by last year’s bitterly contested elections. And even before the two sides open channels of communication in an effort to heal the wounds created by the polls, politicians from both sides are already dismissing each other’s agenda for the proposed talks that are being pushed by diplomats, the Church and the business community. On Thursday, American ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec said the Opposition coalition and the ruling Jubilee should give national dialogue a chance, noting that discussions between the two sides on the structure of the talks are ongoing.

Strathmore University don’s wife had blood clot in the heart

A postmortem exam on the body of the wife of a university lecturer arrested over her death has revealed that she had no physical injuries. Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor, who examined the body of Rebecca Gobi Mwachongo said the 27-year-old had fluid in the lungs. “She also had a blood clot in the left atrium (in the heart) … but we cannot attribute this to anything at the moment,” Dr Oduor said, adding that samples from her body have been taken for further analysis.

Uhuru, relatives and scholars eulogise top don Calestous Juma

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday led Kenyans in eulogising top Kenyan scholar Calestous Juma, who has been credited with putting the country on the international map. The President described Prof Juma as a distinguished scholar whose work as an academician, researcher and a public intellectual, impacted the country and beyond, and who has left a legacy that will traverse generations.

Raila to unveil team on Sunday ahead of his swearing

The National Super Alliance (NASA) has scheduled meetings with delegates from 23 counties in the lead-up to January 30 swearing-in of Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as the people’s president and deputy respectively. The two Opposition leaders will use the National People’s Assembly forum to take oath as they plan to unveil a parallel administration to counter President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose victory they have vowed not to recognise. Attorney General Githu Muigai has warned that any attempt by NASA leaders to establish a parallel government would be unlawful and would attract a treason charge punishable by death.

Consumers to pay more for electricity as Kenya Power moves to recover backdated Sh10billion fuel costs

Electricity bills are set to rise as Kenya Power moves to recover more than Sh10 billion deferred in fuel costs last year. The company says it under-charged consumers last year by not passing on the full costs it incurred on fuel. The costs followed the power firm’s decision to switch on expensive diesel generators to bridge deficits occasioned by a prolonged drought.

Alshabaab IDPs denied food

Victims of militia violence in displaced persons camp in Lamu say the Government has refused to give them food until they leave. Thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) still live at Katsakairo camp in the western part of Lamu due to threat posed by militants. They left briefly in November, but returned when militants attacked buses at Nyongoro and killed three policemen. A soldier and several police officers were wounded during the incident.

Man lynched after stabbing lover to death in Voi

A man was lynched in Voi on Thursday evening for killing his lover after a disagreement. Protus Nyangasera,32, from Kisii was killed by angry residents in Mwanandunyi village, Tausa division in Voi. Taita Taveta County police commander Fredrick Ochieng said Nyangasera had come to visit the woman’s rural home on December 29.

1,200 Nakuru nurses march to county offices to demand arrears

More than 1,200 nurses in Nakuru on Thursday marched to the county headquarters to issue a one week notice over unpaid three months arrears. Led by branch officials of the Kenya national union of nurses, they delivered the notice to the county health executive Jonah Manjari. This came barely hours after Seth Panyako, their national secretary-general said nurses in 13 counties will withhold their services from next Thursday because of unpaid salaries.

Twice as many die’ in Africa after surgery

Patients undergoing surgery in Africa are more than twice as likely to die following an operation than the global average, researchers say. But they say the most worrying revelation was just how few Africans have access to elective surgery – surgery that is scheduled in advance. The number of these operations is 20 times lower than the demand, the study in the Lancet medical journal says. They call the deficit a “silent killer”.

Senior citizens set to get Sh4,000 stipend in March

Senior citizens aged 70 and above will receive the first bi-monthly government stipend of Sh4,000 in March, Labour and Social Protection secretary Phyllis Kandie has said. The elderly citizens will also get free medical cover through the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF). The March cash transfer will comprise monthly disbursements for January and February under the Inua Jamii plan, whose implementation was a key plank of the Jubilee election campaign promises.

Italian tycoon shelves sale of Malindi hotel

Italian billionaire Flavio Briatore has made a U-turn over the sale of his beach hotel in Malindi following reduced tourist arrivals at the coastal town. The wealthy Italian said on Thursday that he has opted not to sell the Sh30,000- a- night Lion in the Sun Resort, expecting a rebound in tourist arrivals. While tourism is booming in other coastal towns, Malindi is yet to recover from effects of terrorism attacks that caused a big drop in foreign visitor arrivals after Western nations issued travel advisories.

Naivas to open Naivasha store as it eyes travellers

Naivas Supermarket is set to open a new outlet in Naivasha, as it continues to buck the trend in the sector where operators have reported mounting debt distress. The family-owned retail chain said it will be a 24-hour outlet – bringing the its all-day operational store count to four – to be situated just before the junction heading to Keroche Breweries on the busy Naivasha, Nairobi highway.

It will start operations by June bringing to three the number of Naivas outlets in the town.