News Headlines

News Highlights

Man commits suicide after being served kunde

A man has committed suicide in Butula, Busia County following an arguement with his wife over a new year’s meal. Boniface Okwero’s wife allegedly made him kunde for lunch, something that did not auger well with the deceased. He set his home ablaze before proceeding to hang himself.

ODM MCAs nomination nullified

Rongo magistrate Raymond Langat has nullified the nomination of 12 ODM MCAs saying the party dishonored a directive by the political parties tribunal to harmonize the nomination list before submission. Those affected are: Millicent Akinyi, Agnes Mogesi, Florence Adongo, Lilina Anyango, Asenta Adhiambo, Rosline Adhiambo, Florence Abich Oile, Hallima Omar, Hellen Moraa, Hellen Atieno, Chri Atieno and Mourine Dande.

Man rides motorcycle with swarm of bees

Residents of Kabarnet town in Baringo county were served a dose of shock after a swarm of bees descended on a boda boda in the town, in what many believe to be a case of witchcraft. The owner of the boda boda arrived shortly after and rode away unperturbed by the bees that were still perched on the bike. According to the Kalenjin culture, bees are a sign of a curse. The motorcycle is believed to have been stolen

Business Highlights

Elderly set to get stipend in March

Senior citizens are set to receive the first bimonthly government stipend in March. The stipend amounts to sh4000, the sum of January and February stipends. Labour and Social Protection secretary Phyllis Kandie also says the senior citizens will get free medical cover through NHIF. The benefits are under Jubilee government’s Inua Jamii program.

Italian Flavio changes mind on hotel sale

Italian Billionaire Flavio Briatore has changed his mind on the sale of his beach hotel in Malindi. He had earlier threatened to sell Lion in the Sun Resort in Malindi due to reduced tourism activity in the coastal town. According to Flavio, bad roads and poor garbage disposal has made Malindi unattractive to tourists.

Naivas to open new Naivasha branch

Naivas supermarket continues to go against the retail failure grain portrayed by Nakumatt. The chain of supermarkets is now set to open a new branch in Naivasha town, bringing to three the number of Naivas stores in the town. The 24 hour outlet will start operating in June.

Sports highlights

Australian Open 2018: Serena Williams withdraws from tournament

Former world number one Serena Williams has withdrawn from this month’s Australian Open in Melbourne.

The 36-year-old American last week played her first match since giving birth in September. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner and the reigning Australian Open champion, said: “Although I am super close, I’m not where I want to be.”

Obiang, Son trade sublime goals

Son Heung-min and Pedro Obiang scored two stunning long-range strikes as Tottenham drew with West Ham.

Obiang’s 35-yard drive into the top corner was the first shot for David Moyes’ Hammers at Wembley, with Spurs having had 20 by that stage.

The hosts dominated the game – both sides’ second Premier League match in 48 hours – but were denied by a series of last-ditch blocks and saves.

Tiger Woods: American to play in Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods will continue his competitive comeback at the Farmers Insurance Open later this month.

The 14-time major winner underwent back surgery last April and was sidelined for almost 10 months.

However, the 42-year-old returned in December at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas and will now play his first PGA Tour event for a year at Torrey Pines from 25-28 January.

He will also compete at the Genesis Open in Los Angeles next month.

Woods made his PGA Tour debut at the The Riviera Country Club in 1992 as an amateur and his company now manages the tournament, which runs from 15-18 February.