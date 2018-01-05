Evening News Headlines

News Highlights

Judiciary to digitize court processes

The judiciary hopes to speed up the dispensation of justice through digitization and automation of court processes in 2018, Chief Justice David Maraga says. In a state of the judiciary and justice report, Maraga says the digitization includes full transition to mobile money payment and rollout of a Judiciary Financial Management system.

Body cut into two found in Mombasa

The body of a man cut into two has been found in Kibarani, Mombasa County. Police suspect that the man was run over by a cargo train and have launched further investigations. The body has been taken to the Coast General Hospital awaiting identification.

Naivasha cop arrested for girlfriend’s murder

A police officer in Naivasha has been arrested after allegedly shooting dead his girlfriend. The incident happened on Thursday night around 11PM within the police housing estate. The 31 year old deceased had gunshot injuries on her stomach and thighs.

Business Highlights

Britam issues profit warning

Britam has issued a profit warning for the year ended 2017, becoming the ninth NSE listed firm to anticipate profits decline of at least 25%.

“The board of directors of Britam Holdings Plc wishes to inform the shareholders of the company … the earnings are expected to decrease by at least 25 per cent compared to the earnings reported for the same period in 2016,” the insurer said in a statement.

Tatu City construction halted

The High Court has halted construction of Kiambu’s Tatu City due to a sh1. 4 billion dispute. The dispute is between Tatu City Ltd and Ongata Works Ltd following Tatu City’s movd to kick out the latter from the site citing compliance failure.

US firm bid for Uchumi fails

Kuramo Capital, a US based private equity has lost prospects of acquiring a sh3. 5 billion stake in Uchumi. Uchumi is now eyeing a private investor from Asia although details about the investor are still scanty. Uchumi is a public company trading at the NSE.

Sports highlights

Chelsea to sign Everton midfielder for £15m

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is expected to have a medical at Chelsea on Friday before a £15m move to Stamford Bridge.

Barkley turned down a move to Chelsea on transfer deadline day in August.

But negotiations between the clubs resumed once the transfer window re-opened on 1 January.

The 24-year-old England man rejected a new deal at Everton and is out of contract at the end of this season, opening the door to a cut-price move.

Is Murray’s career on the balance?

As two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray flew home from Brisbane after another comeback foiled by the same old injury, was he leaving behind any hope of scaling the tennis heights again?

The 30-year-old has pulled out of the Australian Open and will now consider whether to have surgery on a hip complaint that has restricted him to exhibition matches since July.

Former British number one Andrew Castle had a hip replacement at 49, while Tommy Haas, the German former world number two, returned from major surgery on the joint to play at the top level, even beating Roger Federer at Stuttgart in June last year.

Both say that Murray’s top-level career is in the balance as he assesses his options.

Marc Leishman leads after opening round

Australia’s Marc Leishman leads by one shot after the opening round of the Tournament of Champions, the first PGA Tour event of 2018.

The former PGA rookie of the year opened with one of eight birdies and finished on six under in Hawaii.

An eagle at the par-five fifth helped world number one Dustin Johnson to a four-under 69 – two shots back.

World number two Jordan Spieth is eight shots back after a 75, while defending champion Justin Thomas is on two under.