Business Highlights

Elderly set to get stipend in March

Senior citizens are set to receive the first bimonthly government stipend in March. The stipend amounts to sh4000, the sum of January and February stipends. Labour and Social Protection secretary Phyllis Kandie also says the senior citizens will get free medical cover through NHIF. The benefits are under Jubilee government’s Inua Jamii program.

Italian Flavio changes mind on hotel sale

Italian Billionaire Flavio Briatore has changed his mind on the sale of his beach hotel in Malindi. He had earlier threatened to sell Lion in the Sun Resort in Malindi due to reduced tourism activity in the coastal town. According to Flavio, bad roads and poor garbage disposal has made Malindi unattractive to tourists.

Naivas to open new Naivasha branch

Naivas supermarket continues to go against the retail failure grain portrayed by Nakumatt. The chain of supermarkets is now set to open a new branch in Naivasha town, bringing to three the number of Naivas stores in the town. The 24 hour outlet will start operating in June.